Errors, bugs, questions - page 1163
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Have you tried using a bold font in the label?
Can use a font that looks bold on its own.
Where's the guarantee that the user has a specific bold font?
There is no guarantee that even wingdings are available on the user's end computer. Specific ones are out of the question.
In all seriousness, pictures are a viable option and not at all weird.
There is no guarantee that even wingdings are available on the user's end computer. Specific ones are out of the question.
In all seriousness, pictures are a viable option and not at all perverse.
At the end of the set:
But after I press "Enter":
In short, there's a bug. All sorts of weird rubbish pops up in the search box, when it shouldn't. Why aren't the developers saying anything?
What about Enter, I've already written that it works only once. After the first word found, the text in the search box already changes, and further search is not possible.
In short, there's a bug. All sorts of strange rubbish pops up in the search bar, although it shouldn't. Why aren't the developers saying anything?
What about Enter, I've already written that it works only once. After the first word found, the text in the search box already changes, and further search is not possible.
Please send a request with a detailed description to servicedesk.
What's this thread for then? It's supposed to be a direct line to the developers. And in service-desk, the last time I contacted them, the answer came 3-4 weeks later. It all looks very inconsiderate.
Why this thread then? It seems there should be a direct line to the developers. And in service-desk, the last time I contacted them, the answer was 3-4 weeks later. It all looks very inconsiderate.
Any branch is a division of questions by topic, for narrower discussion, to find a solution (it's human nature to make mistakes). And when the problem has been precisely identified, one can, and should, submit an application to the Service Desk.
Such rules apply to any thread in which a problem or error is discussed.
Is there any way to make a font in OBJ_LABEL bold? As far as I understand there is no such option. It's not about changing the font, it's about changing the font layout.
For bold you have to use a special bold font, there are no other options without perversions. MQ is planning to introduce the inclusion of fonts in the ex5 software module. I have even created a thread specifically describing this problem. It is not necessary to introduce bold when fonts can be included. That is why you should keep asking MQ when this feature will appear. I myself suffer from its absence. The boldness of the summary line will depend on whether the user has the required font installed or not:
You have to use a special bold font for bold, there are no other options without perversions. MQ is planning to introduce the inclusion of fonts in the ex5 software module. I've even created a thread specifically describing this problem. It is not necessary to introduce bold when fonts can be included. That is why you should keep asking MQ when this feature will appear. I myself suffer from its absence.
Well, no. It's not like that. You don't need a special bold font. There is a WinAPI (in particularCreateFont) which I'm sure MQ already uses and you just need to pass parameters from WinAPI to MQL. Some of the parameters are already passed through (name, size).
Including a font in a resource is, IMHO, a more specific requirement than supporting standard fonts, which are available in almost all font-related software.
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Don't bother, it's already done. Feel free to use:TextSetFont().
In Help, there is an example of use:TextOut()
I showed my example in this article:MQL5 Recipes - Controls in Indicator Subwindow - ScrollBar >>>.