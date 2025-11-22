Errors, bugs, questions - page 1158
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MT5 Problem, and a big one! - Alerts are disappearing. I set alert for 1000 repetitions, corresponding markers are drawn on the chart... and after some time (5-30 minutes) the alert just disappears from the alerts tab and from the chart, some - without even triggering. That is, they are not paused, as after triggering, but just disappear. Is there any log where this event would be noted? Only triggered alerts are logged.
I don't use any scripts or Expert Advisors.
I don't know if it makes a difference, I trade in Otkritie DB, RTS Futures. Although it probably has nothing to do with it.
PS here, as I was writing, the same thing happened again.
From the MQL4 help:
Running programs
A brief summary of programs in MQL4 is shown in the table below:
Program
Execution
Note
Script
In its own thread, as many scripts as there are execution threads for them
A looped script cannot interrupt the work of other programs
Expert
In its own thread, as many experts - as many execution threads for them
A looped expert cannot disrupt work of other programs
Indicator
One execution thread for all indicators on one symbol. As many indicator symbols - as many execution threads for them
Endless loop in one indicator will stop all other indicators on this symbol
MT5 Problem, and a big one! - Alerts are disappearing. I set alert for 1000 repetitions, corresponding markers are drawn on the chart... and after some time (5-30 minutes) alerts just disappear from the alerts tab and from the chart, some - without even triggering. That is, they are not paused, as after triggering, but just disappear. Is there any log where this event would be noted? Only triggered alerts are logged.
I don't use any scripts or Expert Advisors.
I don't know if it makes a difference, I trade in Otkritie DB, RTS Futures. Although it probably has nothing to do with it.
PS here, while writing, the same nonsense again.
Pay attention to the "Expires:" field in the alert edit dialog:
Note the "Expires:" field in the alert edit dialogue:
I'm ashamed... Never used this feature before and had already forgotten about it, but I must have accidentally tapped it and it was remembered :(
Thanks!
How can I edit my post in the comments section of the Market? Now it seems you can't even correct a typo - correct me if I'm wrong. Wouldn't it be better, like on stackoverflow for example, to give at least 5 minutes to edit?
I totally agree. Better yet, as in the forum 4-m there you can edit within 2 or 3 days of your posts on my opinion...
And yet, if the moderator tears down a branch, at least let the reason for it in person. Otherwise you sit around "panting" over his poem, let the masses.
While you're preparing a sequel you watch, and everything is already gone... it's not clear, though...
If you delete the entire MQL5 folder, or at least all standard mq5 and mqh (maybe not all, I don't know for sure), the terminal hangs. At the same time, it starts the editor that dies in a couple of instants. Process repeats infinitely, you can see it in task manager.
F11 - why are there different functionality in mt4 and mt5? In mt4 - F11 minimizes toolbar, status bar, as well as terminal, market overview and navigator. At the same time collapsed windows remain minimized, but windows in mosaic remain mosaic!
In mt5 F11 collapses the toolbar, status bar, terminal, market overview and navigator BUT it only expands the active window to full screen! Why and why is it different from mt4?
Mosaic windows - in mt4 minimized windows are minimized, and open windows are sorted by mosaic. In mt5 minimized windows are NOT minimized, and all windows are sorted by mosaic at once! Why and why is it so different from mt4?
How can I sort the tiled windows in mt5 and at the same time collapsed windows remain collapsed?
Can I get any comments from the representatives?
Or, is it easier to ignore some questions and go by? If representatives come here at all!
We are preparing a huge MT5 release on Friday and everyone is very busy.
Sorry for the delays in responding.