Errors, bugs, questions - page 1162
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In the latest build the search in MetaEditor (the box in the top right corner) is no longer working properly. When I enter the word I'm looking for there, it automatically replaces it with some similar combination of words, which I don't know where and why it's taken from. As a result, you cannot find anything in your code. For instance, I try to find a variable named "ERROR_VALUE" but get "error_value 7" instead.
Question: what's the matter? Where does this lefty rubbish in the search line come from and how to get it out?
There is a gear to the left of the input box - this is to set where exactly to search. Put "in document" and the search will take place in your code. Or keyboard shortcut (I'm more used to it) "Ctrl "+"f".
That's how I set "in the document".
In the latest build the search in MetaEditor (the box in the top right corner) is no longer working properly. When I enter the word I'm looking for there, it automatically replaces it with some similar phrase, taken from somewhere I don't know where and for no reason. As a result, you cannot find anything in your code. For instance, I try to find a variable named "ERROR_VALUE" but get "error_value 7" in the search line instead.
Question: what's going on? Where does this leftover rubbish in the search line come from and how to get it out?
Is there any way to make the font in OBJ_LABEL bold? As far as I understand, there is no such option. It's not about changing the font, it's about changing the lettering.
The search engine is now global and it gives you different variants. After you type ERROR_VALUE, press Enter, and it will search by ERROR_VALUE. However, if you have set it to look in the document, the search should not give you anything extra.
I still don't get it, is it just me who has this bug? When you're typing text there, does nothing extra appear in the line?
And Enter is triggered only once, after which the text in the string is substituted.
I still don't get it, is it just me who has this bug? When you're typing text there, does nothing extra appear in the line?
And Enter is triggered only once, after which the text in the line is substituted.
At the end of typing:
But after I press "Enter":
No, but you can store the inscription as a picture.
Huh. Instead of this perversion, I had the idea of another perversion - backing up the labell with a 1 pixel shift. ;-) Anyway, straight to the CD.
Huh. Instead of this perversion, I had the idea of another perversion - backing up the labell with a 1 pixel shift. ;-) Anyway, straight to the SD.