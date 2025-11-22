Errors, bugs, questions - page 1164
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, no. It's not like that. You don't need a special bold font. There is a WinAPI (in particularCreateFont) which I'm sure MQ already uses and you just need to pass parameters from WinAPI to MQL. Some of the parameters are already passed through (name, size).
Including a font in the resource is, IMHO, a more specific requirement than supporting standard fonts, available in almost all font programs.
Don't bother, it's all been done for a long time. UseTextSetFont(). ;)
In Help, there is an example of use:TextOut()
I showed my example in this article:MQL5 Recipes - Controls in Indicator Subwindow - ScrollBar >>>>.
What's the point of these features if you still can't include a font as a resource in ex5. That's the problem, isn't it?
But that's another question. The original question was about how to manage the properties of the available (available) fonts.
And don't you have enough of this huge list of options:
But that's another question. The original question was about how to manage the properties of the available (available) fonts.
And don't you have enough of this huge list of options:
Maybe it does. I haven't figured it out yet myself)). It's an interesting feature, though. I admittedly didn't know it existed.
When committing changes in MQL5 Storage, error 170004 occurred. This is the second time I've seen this.
Don't bother, it's been done for a long time. UseTextSetFont(). ;)
In Help, there is an example of use:TextOut()
I showed my example in this article:MQL5 Recipes - Controls in Indicator Subwindow - ScrollBar >>>>.
The inclusion of a font is very effective because a custom font can contain not only characters but also graphical elements. Unlike a picture, a font can change its colour and size. Font takes less space than bmp image. Font can be any of thousands of already existing fonts. So there are many advantages.
Not really. It is in drawing, i.e. in the context of TheXpert board. You cannot apply it to OBJ_LABEL now.
Ah, that's why I didn't know about this function!
I remember now, I encountered this problem many months ago and I had already come across this function while searching, but it really didn't work in OBJ_LABEL. So I quickly forgot about it.
Too bad of course that such a useful function is not available in OBJ_LABEL