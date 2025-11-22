Errors, bugs, questions - page 1159
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Better delete the Windows folder right away - the OS will "die" too.
If a bug has happened and something from MQL5 folder was deleted (the reason doesn't matter - can be from benign considerations - to free up disk space or something else), then the folders are restored in the following way:
Why such huge buttons and tabs in the interface?? fulHD smartphone resolution is useless in this layout... and why has the terminal become strictly landscape?
Good afternoon dear friends.
I have faced with the following problem when testing a simple parabolic Expert Advisor on the RTS Index at the broker opening (although the tester is a tester, it does not matter).
Picture 1: There is a Sell order with Stop Loss and there is a Buy Stop order at the same price as Stop Loss
Picture 2: all is gone (apparently the stop loss did not trigger, but the bypass triggered first and closed the sell).
Picture 3: log
picture 4: orders and trades
As we see in the last picture, the sell was not closed at stop loss but by the buy order.
Question: Is this normal or a tester error?
Why such huge buttons and tabs in the interface?? fulHD smartphone resolution is useless in this layout... and why has the terminal become strictly landscape?
Good afternoon dear friends.
I have faced with the following problem when testing a simple parabolic Expert Advisor on the RTS Index at the broker opening (although the tester is a tester, it does not matter).
Picture 1: There is a Sell order with Stop Loss and there is a Buy Stop order at the same price as Stop Loss
Picture 2: all is gone (apparently the stop loss did not trigger, but the bypass triggered first and closed the sell).
Picture 3: log
picture 4: orders and trades
As we see in the last picture, the sell was not closed at stop loss but by the buy order.
Question: Is this normal or a tester error?
What device do you have?
Lenovo K900
What version of android do you have on your device? Is the firmware native or custom?
v4.3, custom firmware.
Main window is landscape position, other dialogs (orders) are portrait position. Annoying uncontrolled switching back and forth from main window to dialogs.