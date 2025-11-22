Errors, bugs, questions - page 1159

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barabashkakvn:
Better delete the Windows folder right away - the OS will "die" too.

The Windows folder contains the system kernel, and the system cannot work without it.
The work of the terminal and the editor should not and does not have to depend on the content and availability of the folder.

I personally came across this by accident, and someone may reasonably want the mql5 folder to be empty.

You seem to be a programmer and moderator of the resource where programmers hang out, but you make such incorrect comparisons ... strange...
 
We'll fix it, we've already reproduced it in our place.
 
joo:

The Windows folder contains the system kernel, and the system cannot work without it.
The work of the terminal and the editor should not and does not have to depend on the contents and availability of the folder.

I personally came across this by accident, and someone may reasonably want the mql5 folder to be empty.

You seem to be a programmer and moderator of the resource where programmers hang out, but you make such incorrect comparisons ... strange...

If a bug has happened and something from MQL5 folder was deleted (the reason doesn't matter - can be from benign considerations - to free up disk space or something else), then the folders are restored in the following way:

  1. Open MQL5 folder in explorer
  2. Close the terminal and editor.
  3. In the MQL5 folder find the mql5.storage file and cut it out and save it somewhere on the disk (in case you need it).
  4. Run the editor.
  5. In the editor select MQL5 storage -> extract.

 

Why such huge buttons and tabs in the interface?? fulHD smartphone resolution is useless in this layout... and why has the terminal become strictly landscape?

[Deleted]  

Good afternoon dear friends.
I have faced with the following problem when testing a simple parabolic Expert Advisor on the RTS Index at the broker opening (although the tester is a tester, it does not matter).
Picture 1: There is a Sell order with Stop Loss and there is a Buy Stop order at the same price as Stop Loss

Picture 2: all is gone (apparently the stop loss did not trigger, but the bypass triggered first and closed the sell).


Picture 3: log

picture 4: orders and trades

As we see in the last picture, the sell was not closed at stop loss but by the buy order.
Question: Is this normal or a tester error?

 
joo:

Why such huge buttons and tabs in the interface?? fulHD smartphone resolution is useless in this layout... and why has the terminal become strictly landscape?

What device do you have ?
 
MrGold166:

Good afternoon dear friends.
I have faced with the following problem when testing a simple parabolic Expert Advisor on the RTS Index at the broker opening (although the tester is a tester, it does not matter).
Picture 1: There is a Sell order with Stop Loss and there is a Buy Stop order at the same price as Stop Loss

Picture 2: all is gone (apparently the stop loss did not trigger, but the bypass triggered first and closed the sell).


Picture 3: log

picture 4: orders and trades

As we see in the last picture, the sell was not closed at stop loss but by the buy order.
Question: Is this normal or a tester error?

If you think about it logically, any of the stops could have triggered first, and the other one just got cancelled.
 
alexl:
What device do you have?
Lenovo K900
 
joo:
Lenovo K900
What version of android do you have on your device? Is the firmware native or custom?
 
alexl:
What version of android do you have on your device? Is the firmware native or custom?

v4.3, custom firmware.

Main window is landscape position, other dialogs (orders) are portrait position. Annoying uncontrolled switching back and forth from main window to dialogs.

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