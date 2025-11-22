Errors, bugs, questions - page 1166
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artmedia70:
And print the id immediately, while it is in long and not converted?
The global variation is a double type, possibly a rounded value in the window
And print the id immediately while it is in long and unconverted?
global variation - type double, possibly rounded value in the window
Of course I did that too:
same thing...
Of course I did:
same thing...
check out
No, no transformation.
see
This way, it will return the ID of the chart where the indicator is installed, not the ID I'm trying to pass to the indicator via GV
Then print it out from the programme you are sending it from.
Well, print it out from the program you're sending it from.
Yes, I already did. The value in GV is 4 more than in the program:
GV = 130462919691841410
I'll keep looking into it.
Double cropping is possible. You have to shove the long into the double union custom, not directly. And unpack the same way.
Double trimming is possible. You should shove the long into the double union cast, not directly. And unpack the same way.
Double shreds:
We get it: