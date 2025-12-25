Wishes for MT5 - page 73
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I was primarily interested in strings.
I was the opposite.
By the way, strings can be stored on charts, like tooltips of screen objects. It's a bit crooked, but it works and is automatically saved when the terminal is switched off.
The opposite is true for me.
By the way, strings can be stored on charts, like tooltips of screen objects. Crooked, but it works and is automatically saved when the terminal is switched off.
"Overcomplicate" in this context means adding new slow functionality for a small number of users. A very efficient storage and access mechanism has now been implemented, and we do not want to destroy it.
To exchange data between programs (and even between client terminals on the same computer) you can use files. It is enough to write a couple of standard classes once.
By the way, about string global variables. You need them for string data exchange between programs within one client terminal? So why not transfer strings directly, via user events? It's a much more efficient method than exchanging data via global variables.
Slava, please make an mql-function for determining the date of last modification of a file(datetime FileLastModify(string FName )).
I really need it. Otherwise without file reference or using DLL it's impossible to determine if data has changed since last reference.
There is an analogue for global variables but not for files. Extremely unfair and inhumane!
Slava, then a very convincing request : please make an mql-function to determine the time of last modification of the file(datetime FileLastModify(string FName )).
I really need it. Otherwise without file reference or using DLL it's impossible to determine if data has changed since last reference.
There is an analogue for global variables but not for files. It is extremely unfair and inhumane!
I told you. Available.
For example, we have the header files included once. No need for #ifdef.
Instead of macrosubstitutions of constants depending on a condition, we can use variables which are initialized differently in different conditions.
Again, the conditions can be defined by constant variables instead of defines by default.
Presence of the constant IS_DEBUG_MODE
Ability to determine on the fly in which environment the program is running (testing, debugging, visual testing, optimization, allowing to use dll).
I must have missed that discussion. And can you decipher the highlighted in more detail?
What I need is the ability to selectively include parts of a large header file, depending on a given set of #define keys. There seems to be no other way to do this than using #ifdef.
What I need is the ability to selectively include parts of a large header file, depending on a given set of #define keys.
I must have missed that discussion.
Polling on my behalf. Ended up with nothing -- here.
Can the highlighted ones be deciphered in more detail?
Probably the three most common uses of #ifdef
1. compilation flags
2. version control
3. Preventing a double header from being included with #ifndef #define , as an alternative to #pragma once
What I need is the ability to selectively include parts of a large header file, depending on a given set of #define switches. No other method seems to have been found for this except using #ifdef.
Can you make it possible to do a forward analysis at "All symbols". Right now the terminal gives out:
2011.07.16 09:51:10 Tester forward testing disabled due to testing on all MarketWatch symbols
This is a very quick and convenient way to pick a basket of currencies for the next period, rather than running them one by one.
What about chatting between users?
There is a function in transaq (on mamba) to send a message, I can correspond with another client of the company knowing their username. I would really like to exchange messages without resorting to other programs.
To the developers of
Can I change my order type from Instant Execution toPending Order without exiting comment and without zeroing profit?
As far as I remember in MT4 the comment stays the same...