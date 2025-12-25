Wishes for MT5 - page 77
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Same as the virtual server only with MetaQuotes?
I have a suggestion.
For example, there are two Expert Advisors hanging on different windows.
The first expert implements a certain algorithm.
advisor.ex5 first expert
The second expert receives data from the first one
trader.ex5 the second expert
You have multi-threading and all the charms of modularity here :)
PS// I tried to compile this version. It compiles without errors.
The first Expert Advisor sets the signals. signal is not equal to zero .
The second EA successfully exports the function, but the value of signal gets 0. That is, I understand that the second EA creates another instance of the first EA (but since no one calls OnTick() in a new instance of an EA, it signal takes no value).
I'd like it to search for an already existing instance and connect to it, instead of creating another one.
Dear developers, please do not suggest using global variables.
The Expert Advisor needs to be connected with an already running one.
It can pass arrays of common types and arrays of structures. They can be further processed(Set methods) or populated(Get methods).
What opportunities this would provide. You can write neural networks, handlers, generators, libraries and the like in MQL5.
Such objects that are required in one instance and are executed in their own thread.
And they are written in MQL5. And not written in third-party applications.
It is better to do it as a library, like the same DLLs.
Or some kind of symbiosis of Library and Expert.
MetaEditor5 ---- File --- Create ---- Dynamic Library.
Implement the features.
1. The library can be loaded in a separate thread.
2. That other scripting experts connect to the library that is already running.
3. The library can be dynamically loaded and unloaded.
Tools - History
Please add sorting by column.
I suggest adding here
"disconnect from the server" with a disconnection.
Need a script parking service:
parking.mql5.com
MQ's existing experience with championships, I think, allows this to be implemented.
I would like to add "undo" (Ctrl+z) I accidentally deleted the chart with the indicators Ctrl+z and everything is fine.
VPS from MetaQuotes will be in demand, with such powerful technical support I would be the first to sign up.
VPS from MetaQuotes? - What a great idea! (jumping with delight)
MetaQuotes is probably the only company I would dare to host my EA on a VPS (apart from my own server, if I had one).
VPS from MetaQuotes? - What a great idea! (jumping with delight)
MetaQuotes is probably the only company I would dare to host my EA on a VPS (apart from my own server, if I had one).
I would like to add "undo" (Ctrl+z) I accidentally deleted the chart with the indicators Ctrl+z and everything is fine.
Menu File - Open Deleted.
But first of all it is necessary to tick the box in Service - Settings - Charts tab - save deleted charts for re-opening