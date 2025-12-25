Wishes for MT5 - page 68
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The visualisation is coming soon, soon. It's already there, undergoing internal testing
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1) It would be nice if in the "Tools" window The "Tools" window, for example by right-clicking, you could choose which of the available bookmarks to display, and which do not need (of course not absolutely all - trade, history and assets in any case, all need, but the rest may be worth the opportunity to configure).
The point is that some of them are displayed (updated/updated) if you're not going to use information from them is little. For me, for example, out of 11 that are currently useful 4-5. The rest I would prefer to remove so as not to loom before my eyes.
2) In the "Navigator" window also in the "MetatTrader 5" tree to disable displaying of such topics as "Indicators","Custom Indicators", "Expert Advisors", "Scripts", if possible. Again, to remove unnecessary/distracting elements and information. For me, for example, Indicators and Expert Advisors have no function there, either.
I think these windows in Metatrader will be quite handy for those who trade manually.)
Can you tell me how to display the "Results" window in the MT5 strategy tester, the same as the MT4 one?
The "Results" window from the MT4 and MT5 strategy tester files.
Can you tell me how to display the "Results" window in the MT5 strategy tester, the same as in MT4?
The "Results" window files from the MT4 and MT5 strategy tester.
What is currently called "Results" in MT4 is called a report and what you are trying to find is missing (hopefully for now).
At the moment, you can view the history of transactions in the tester by uploading the report data in HTML / Open XML format.
What is currently called "Results" in MT4 is called a report and what you are trying to find is missing (hopefully for now).
At the moment, you can see the history of trades in the tester by uploading the report data in HTML / Open XML format.Too bad, as it is almost impossible to debug wrong entries on the history.
For example: In MT4 in the "Results" window, when you click on a trade, you will immediately get to it on the chart. The same mode was in MT3. (In MT2 - do not know).
A big request to the developers - do not be lazy, do it.
Maybe it is about switching the modes for displaying the trades? There are 4 different detail modes, the default is to open a general report:
Could this be about switching the modes of displaying transactions? There are 4 different detail modes, the default is to open a general report:
Could this be about switching the modes of displaying transactions? There are 4 different detail modes, the default is to open a general report:
Thank you. I didn't catch that. There is a link to the context menu in the help.