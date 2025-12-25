Wishes for MT5 - page 99
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. I didn't quite catch your point at first, then.
2. If the exp will select the language that is selected as the localisation in the terminal by the user, then yes, localisation files are not needed.
Really, think of my proposed procedure as a switch, the terminal inputs the current language it's running in and the software selects the correct substitution of the description of the instances from the list.
Don't rely on implicit initialisation, it says so in Variable Initialisation:If you are lucky enough to get zeros, you may not be so lucky next time
IMHO, it's not a good approach to create unnecessary difficulties for the client.
Making operations more deterministic and always filling the array with zeros is a no-brainer.
It is not at all necessary to imitate and completely copy the shortcomings of languages like C and C++
Клиентский терминал поддерживает отправку уведомлений о различных событиях на мобильные устройства под управлением операционных систем iOS и Android при помощи Push-сообщений. Благодаря этой функции трейдер всегда в курсе происходящего.
Push notifications are short messages of no more than 255 characters. Such notifications are delivered immediately and are not lost along the way.
Is it possible to add such messages to the desktop terminal (both 4 and 5)? It would be very convenient.
There are solutions via ICQ, Skype, and other third-party programs, but a built-in and reliable feature would be very useful.
ps: I'm not technically proficient, so I'm just asking.
Is there any way to distinguish terminal64.exe in the task manager? It's not convenient to have more than one terminal open.
Is there any way to distinguish terminal64.exe in the task manager? It's not convenient to have more than one terminal open.
Is there any way to distinguish terminal64.exe in the task manager? It's not convenient to have more than one terminal open.
PS: No, not "terminal64.exe" , but add a desktop shortcut to the comment. For example, instead of "MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal" make "MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal MT5_1", where MT5_1 is the shortcut of my first of three terminals.
Is it possible to do so?
I want to thank you for restoring the rights to the ESC button in the editor.
If this was someone else's request to servicedesk, then you lovely man are +100 Skills to Persuasive Power.
If it was the developer's initiative, he gets +1 comprehension skill.
I'd like to thank you for restoring the rights to the ESC button in the editor.
sergeev, what was that about?:-)
From the beginning and until recently, the compilation window with the list of errors was only hidden by Ctrl+T.
But in other editors, including MT4, this window is hidden by Esc.
A week ago I have found out that the Esc button is in action again. I cannot say exactly when it has become operational since I've been using Ctrl+T out of habit.
A long time ago I asked to do it in the CD, but the application has been closed.
But now to my surprise it did. And I say thank you to those who promoted this edit.