Wishes for MT5 - page 69
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1) It would be nice if in the "Tools" window The right mouse button, for example, could select which of the available bookmarks to display, and which do not need (of course not absolutely all - trade, history and assets in any case, all need, but the rest may be worth the opportunity to configure).
The point is that some of them are displayed (updated/updated) if you're not going to use information from them is little. For me, for example, out of 11 that are currently useful 4-5. The rest I would prefer to remove so as not to loom before my eyes.
2) In the "Navigator" window also in the "MetatTrader 5" tree to disable displaying of such topics as "Indicators","Custom Indicators", "Expert Advisors", "Scripts", if possible. Again, to remove unnecessary/distracting elements and information. For me, for example, Indicators and Expert Advisors have no function there, either.
I think setting these windows in Metatrader will be very convenient for those who trade manually.)
One more wish.
3) About automatic Metatrader 5 update. Now during testing - it is justified when the program itself downloads updates and it cannot be disabled - not to bore us with errors already fixed :)
But, please, do not become the Adobe products, which download updates for 200-300 megabytes including a very expensive traffic (which costs in some tariffs to about $ 30-50, so it costs more than the included limit in some mobile operators in Belarus) and then ask whether they need to install. :) It is clear that Metatrader with all the updated components take less (although not so little), but it may be unpleasant situation when you have a relatively small balance of money / traffic on the account from your laptop on the road and go to the positions / charts to check, then Metatrader makes happy with updates and connection is cut off because the money / traffic ran out, and to correct or close positions did not have time. Do not forget that not everyone has unlimited internet access (especially on the road) and there are a lot of other countries and other nuances that cannot be foreseen in the program, so do not assume that the program knows best when to update :) In MT4 the problem was solved simply by deleting the program updates from the folder on the laptop, while you could always update by downloading a full new version and reinstalling it.
And in the final stable versions, please make, if possible, in the settings of 1 checkbox that allows you to enable/disable auto-update, since auto-update is built into the main module. I think a lot of people will agree on this point.
P.S. If possible, could you please answer on 3 points, to know what to expect in the style of: Will do, will not be, think etc. Thank you. I hope the suggestions are constructive.
It would be nice to add to the tester:
1. Initial deposit amounts: $100, $500 and $1000. They should not be reset when restarting the terminal and when running optimisation.
2. An opportunity to select and save individual settings from the optimization results without necessarily running a single test.
3. time until the end of testing (without minimizing a tester).
4. If optimization mode is selected but no parameter is selected, the test button (Start) should simply not be pressed.
5. When the tester is running, you should be able to view the list of trades already executed, like in MT4.
During optimization such parameter as the maximum absolute value of the Expert Advisor's drawdown is very important, but it is missing for some reason.
It would be nice to add to the tester:
1. Initial deposit amounts: $100, $500 and $1000. They should not be reset when restarting the terminal and when running optimisation.
2. An opportunity to select and save individual settings from the optimization results without necessarily running a single test.
3. time until the end of testing (without minimizing a tester).
4. If optimization mode is selected but no parameter is selected, the test button (Start) should simply not be pressed.
5. When the tester is running, you should be able to view the list of trades already executed, like in MT4.
During optimization such parameter as the maximum absolute value of the Expert Advisor's drawdown is very important, but it is missing for some reason.
1) plys 466 , it is not reset on restart
It would be good to have individual control over the display of news tickers in each chart. In the same way as the display of volumes, for example.
Because they don't look very good here, for example:
Thanks in advance.
I saw a forecast of future prices on the Dow Jones index website until 2020 (bars from High, Low), went to MT5 graphical objects to create something similar, but did not find anything!
I read the newsfeed, it is so boring and inconvenient in MT, there are so many technical indicators, and the newsfeed has neither font to change, nor window can be "moved" by any movement, or alternatively the news window cannot be moved to tabs with charts.
To the compiler.
Please make transfer of small structures by value, not only by reference. Otherwise all complex/rational arithmetic is terribly slow.
Simply set a limit (32 or 64 bytes at your discretion) after which the compiler does not pass structure passed by value and strictly require passing by reference.
Also, it would be nice to be able to return small structures as a function result.
--
I also vote for operator overloading. I hope I will get around to it one day. It seems that the course "to merge with C++" is taken and generally supported.
Functional syntax for arithmetic operations with non-standard mathematical objects is very inconvenient, and also slows down a lot,
because it cannot be replaced by inline substitutions and requires the expenditure of function calls.
Also for multiple inheritance. What the hell :)
The hell with virtual inheritance, let there be collisions, but we need multiple inheritance.
Also for multiple inheritance. What the hell :)
Also for multiple inheritance. What the hell :)
The hell with virtual inheritance, let there be collisions, but we need multiple inheritance.
Baba Yaga is against it. So am I. Multiple inheritance is an evil thing.
I'm actually in favor of fusion with Sharp, not plus. It makes much more sense there, taking into account generations of experience.