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Yes, I've already written about it myself above.
Ahh, I must have missed it.
But now the Signals service, has started to retouch the grayed out story more often before monitoring and exclude it from the total increment. I see a lot of people get a sign like this:
Let's hope it happens to this fellow as well.
But now the Signals service, has started to retouch the gray history more often before monitoring and exclude it from the overall increase.
From their (MQ) side it would be logical to exclude from the public at all everything that, for whatever reason, was monitored in personal signal mode. For that story, retouched in grey colour, was not monitored publicly and there is no reason to show it publicly at all. Perhaps they will come to this sooner or later.
It would be logical on their (MQ's) side to exclude from the public at all anything that, for whatever reason, was monitored in private signal mode. For that story, retouched in grey colour, was not monitored publicly and there is no reason to show it publicly at all. Perhaps they will come to this sooner or later.
Everything in the personal signal mode is the real story... There should not be any questions about it...
Anything in personal signal mode is the real story... There should be no questions about it...
Except that some people then publish one of the surviving personal signals with a story that shouldn't be questioned, and then they get dumped and questions about the real story arise.S.I.: In PAMM accounts all these problems have long been solved and measures have been taken, there is a trivial archive of PAMM accounts and if someone decides to start taking overflow, he will be nailed quickly, if he made a non-public PAMM, then you can not transfer to the public etc., the mechanisms to counteract cheaters is generally simple and well known.
The broker on A has an archive of the pamm accounts. The subscriber can pre-assess the provider's trading history. The metaquotes should be prohibited from deleting accounts from the history. Although if the provider is a group of people, then they can register each new account to a different person.
One of the accounts has 270 dumped pamm accounts in its archive and it still has a full house of investors)
It is a good measure, but partial.
One of the accounts in the archive has 270 pamm accounts that have been dumped, and he still has a full house of investors)
You have to put up with it, people are willingly taking risks. Probably hoping to make a profit before it goes under.
The top has lost its subscribers and is slowly merging with all the others. The top spot is becoming vacant. Waiting for the top to arrive. The current one was averaging spruce, the previous one was hamster, even before him fxglow with trading from levels. This is the end of my memory, I don't remember who the previous one was.
Good memory you have)))) I don't even remember the last one)))