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These are the usual bots.
I.e. a person makes a bunch of accounts here, deposits them into their accounts and subscribes to their own signal.
The man knows that he is losing ~ 30% of his money.
But he hopes to lure people to his signal to recover the money.
As we can see, the all-seeing eye of MQL makes no concessions to these crooks.
The administration is doing a good job - what else can I say.
They just do not have a good person who would do it. Of course not me, they would not pay me so much, I have to pay much more.
Is Bashkovetz still working?
Finished this week.
Finished this week
He is about to have a new signal with a beautiful history. It was about time to close this one as he withdrew his money from the subscribers. We are waiting for another beautiful signal from Bashkovtsevs with at least 3 years of perfect trading history :-))) Get your deposits ready :-))
He is about to have a new signal with a beautiful history. It was about time to close this one as he withdrew his money from the subscribers. We are waiting for another beautiful signal from Bashkovtsevs with at least 3 years of perfect trading history :-))) Get your deposits ready :-))
Another Profit
The trading style has changed, pre-monitoring history is excluded from the calculation of statistics.
These are the kinds of things that have appeared with some of the signals.
What's wrong with him? Typical cent accounts for a typical scammer.
was climbing into a thread a long time ago, just as he was leaking subscribers.