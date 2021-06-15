1200 subscribers!!! - page 196

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EgorKim:

These are the usual bots.

I.e. a person makes a bunch of accounts here, deposits them into their accounts and subscribes to their own signal.

The man knows that he is losing ~ 30% of his money.

But he hopes to lure people to his signal to recover the money.

As we can see, the all-seeing eye of MQL makes no concessions to these crooks.

The administration is doing a good job - what else can I say.

They just do not have a good person who would do it. Of course not me, they would not pay me so much, I have to pay much more.

[Deleted]  
Is Bashkovetz still working?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Is Bashkovetz still working?

Finished this week.


[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Finished this week


Ahh, beautiful. And the pseudo-broker didn't help.
 
He is about to have a new signal with a beautiful history. It was about time to close this one as he withdrew his money from the subscribers. We are waiting for another beautiful signal from Bashkovtsevs with at least 3 years of perfect trading history :-))) Get your deposits ready :-))
[Deleted]  
Maksim Korotkiy:
He is about to have a new signal with a beautiful history. It was about time to close this one as he withdrew his money from the subscribers. We are waiting for another beautiful signal from Bashkovtsevs with at least 3 years of perfect trading history :-))) Get your deposits ready :-))
I asked him in his personal message how he cleans up the history.
 
Maksim Korotkiy:
He is about to have a new signal with a beautiful history. It was about time to close this one as he withdrew his money from the subscribers. We are waiting for another beautiful signal from Bashkovtsevs with at least 3 years of perfect trading history :-))) Get your deposits ready :-))
We are looking forward to it. Very interesting to see what will come up.
 

Another Profit


 

The trading style has changed, pre-monitoring history is excluded from the calculation of statistics.

These are the kinds of things that have appeared with some of the signals.

 
Boris Gulikov:

What's wrong with him? Typical cent accounts for a typical scammer.

was climbing into a thread a long time ago, just as he was leaking subscribers.

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