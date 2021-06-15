1200 subscribers!!! - page 195
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Oh, man...
The year of the pig has made its presence felt...
The year of the pig has made its mark...
robot or handler ... -
at any moment everything can go bust ... losing 80 or 100% of the account balance... fun ...
Nothing has been proven. The screenshots obviously show that the risks are overstated in one case by a factor of a few and in the other by an order of magnitude.
Part of the story is hidden. Which is unknown how it was even obtained in the first place. Quite an expected result.
It wasn't a big move, but the tops started to fall.
Over 2000% in November.
I'm sure the first of the plumers has already prepared a new signal to replace it.
Another one. Not sure he will post it on the same account.
Not even likely.
Instead of himself or his wife (sister), who has already appeared here, there will be a nephew, a brother, a matchmaker...
Another top slipped up, breeding a couple of hundred naïveté.
HOW. How the hell do you find a couple hundred subscribers...... I don't understand...
You have to be cynical. You have to know in advance that people will lose their money by trusting you. Knowing and doing it anyway is not for everyone.
In my opinion, this whole story about selling signals and Expert Advisors does not smell good, to put it mildly. I do not believe that the seller of the signal or Expert Advisor is so confident in his system that he would risk other people's money responsibly. If he was confident, then two options are likely: either he sat quietly and enjoyed his life, or he gave away for free. Why would he need 30 coppers when he has a typewriter?
Indicators are a normal subject, there are no financial transactions, no promises and no expectations of miracles. Helping to write code for money is probably OK too. And everything else...
This is a personal judgement on the situation, no personal recriminations :)
You have to be cynical.
Exorcist: -- Good afternoon. I'm here to exorcise the demon that possessed you.
I didn't summon you.
Demon: -- I did.
Another top sucked up by scouting a couple of hundred naive people.
I wonder how he became a top with 2 months of stats and gained a couple of hundred clients?
I wonder how he got to the top with 2 months of stats and gained a couple of hundred clients?
In the beginning there was 200% for each month, but then the meta-quotes clarified and recalculated these figures. But by then people had already swarmed in. You can see in the comments how outraged they are that the % stats have changed.And how to gain 200% has already been voiced. Several accounts are opened and traded in different directions. The survivor is published.
In the beginning there was 200% for each month, but then the meta-quotes were refined and the figures were recalculated. ...
The meta-quotes had nothing to do with it - there was a consolidation of transactions into a single balance sheet on the broker's side.
HOW. How the hell do you find a couple of hundred subscribers...... I don't understand...
These are the usual bots.
I.e. a person makes a bunch of accounts here, deposits them into their accounts and subscribes to their own signal.
The man knows that he is losing ~ 30% of his money.
But he hopes to lure people to his signal to recover the money.
As we can see, the all-seeing eye of MQL makes no concessions to these crooks.
The administration is great - what else can I say.