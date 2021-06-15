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Nichosi! There's a nice signal in mt5! It's going well... I've probably never had so many subscribers in mt5 signals before :)
A common sight. Often goes by. Oversees, averages out.
A common sight. Often goes by. Oversees, averages out.
There is still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen
There's still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen
Yes, the normal bots are now pumping with a 4-5% drawdown. I mean the ones that have been going on since 2008 )
There is still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen
And he's got six pairs of moves there... and the euro is not on the first or even on the second)
The man's growing up. He's already beaten MT4Good advertisement for MT5 xD)))
Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.
Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.
And the story always starts at the beginning of the year.
it's not a palaver))))
The happiness didn't last long. The beautiful stats were buried in a cinder block. )
"Trading style changed, pre-monitoring history excluded from calculation of stats"
Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.