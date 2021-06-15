1200 subscribers!!! - page 201

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Yevhenii Levchenko:
Nichosi! There's a nice signal in mt5! It's going well... I've probably never had so many subscribers in mt5 signals before :)

A common sight. Often goes by. Oversees, averages out.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

A common sight. Often goes by. Oversees, averages out.


There is still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen

 
Ivan Butko:

There's still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen

Yes, the normal bots are now pumping with a 4-5% drawdown. I mean the ones that have been going on since 2008 )

 
Ivan Butko:

There is still a year-long flat on the eurodollar. A gold rush for the middlemen

And he's got six pairs of moves in there... and the euro is not on the first or even on the second)
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
And he's got six pairs of moves there... and the euro is not on the first or even on the second)

The man's growing up. He's already beaten MT4

Good advertisement for MT5 xD)))
 

Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.

And the story always starts at the beginning of the year.

it's not a palaver))))

 
Let's see how the trade changes after publication.
 

The happiness didn't last long. The beautiful stats were buried in a cinder block. )

"Trading style changed, pre-monitoring history excluded from calculation of stats"

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Looks like Mashkovets and Co. have made a resurgence. Very reminiscent of his techniques - super professional, decades of experience in the markets, 3-4 years of win-win statistics on MT4, and here last month he just heard and registered on the forum. The only difference is that for the last year it's not 10 or more percent profit, but mostly up to 10%. This way you can last longer making 2-5% on the grid and averaging and not being obliged to new subscribers with big percentages.

Send me a PM, please. Interesting to see :)
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