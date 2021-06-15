1200 subscribers!!! - page 202
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Send me a message, please. Interesting to see :)
I sent it to
Can I have one?
The happiness didn't last long. The beautiful stats were buried in a cinder block. )
"Trading style changed, pre-monitoring history excluded from calculation of stats"
Judging by this message, it appears to be a manual intervention by the admins, apparently asking for some more confirmation. Others just saw the story excluded from the calculation, but were able to subscribe to them.
Yes, people are jealous.
That's right... it's not a dollar for 50 posts...
That's right... it's not a dollar for 50 posts to demand...
Yes, people are jealous.
Everyone has a different 'ruler'. Envy is the desire to have the same success as someone else. I, for example, do not envy success achieved through cheating, scamming or other ways of fooling people. I do not envy being kicked out of rankings or being locked out of services. But there is a sense of justice. Probably like most normal people.
There are a lot of honest signals with dozens of subscribers who have been showing a great story for many months. Well done guys. No one in this thread is "jealous" of them. If I like someone's trading, I observe and analyse their history. It sometimes leads to interesting insights.
But when out of nowhere, under different nicknames, "professionals" with long, good-looking trading histories appear. In a few months they merge, having cheated hundreds of subscribers before, fold up and then start all over again. Do you think we should just pass by and not be jealous?Let me put it this way. Was there a professional in this thread who was "envied" unfairly, and he, the guru, continues to amaze us all in spite of the envious ones with his incredible trading prowess?
Everyone has a different 'ruler'. Envy is the desire to have the same success as someone else. I, for example, do not envy success achieved through cheating, scamming or other ways of fooling people. I do not envy being kicked out of rankings or being locked out of services. But there is a sense of justice. Probably like most normal people.
There are a lot of honest signals with dozens of subscribers who have been showing a great story for many months. Well done guys. No one in this thread is "jealous" of them. If I like someone's trading, I observe and analyse their history. It sometimes leads to interesting insights.
But when out of nowhere, under different nicknames, "professionals" with long, good-looking trading histories appear. In a few months they merge, having cheated hundreds of subscribers before, fold up and then start all over again. Do you think we should just pass by and not be jealous?I'll ask you this. If there was a professional in this thread who was "envied" unfairly, and he, the guru, continues to amaze us all in spite of the envious ones with his incredible skill of trading?
I think everyone knows just as well as the pros where the signal is fake and where it's normal.
Yeah, everyone knows and... They're plugging in in droves.