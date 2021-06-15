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That's what I was talking about, elementary, no conspiracy
woah)))
what should be the average trade size of a provider for a signal to copy normally?
if the average trade size is less than 10 pips, is that bad?
and what do these slippages mean?
is it in pips by four digits?
0.1 is 0.1 of a four digit point?
what should be the average trade size of the provider, so that the signal is normally copied?
if the average trade size is less than 10 pips, is it already bad?
and what do these slippages mean?
is it in pips by four digits?
0.1 is 0.1 of a four digit point?
A scalper signal is not worth copying. It's easier to put a robot on the account at once.
Signals from 50 (better 65) pips are pulling, with minimum values of "stripes". The signal may be run through myfxbook, which will show the signal.
These bars should be green and there should be 0.00 in the beginning (ideally). And for each instrument. Click on "broker" and a list of "instruments" with values will pop up.
The rule of thumb is: the smaller the values there, the better. - The more accurately you will "copy" (the result).
P.S. What do the numbers mean? Count the "extra commission" on your trades...
A scalper signal is not worth copying. It's easier to put a robot on the account at once.
Signals from 50 (preferably 65) pips pull, with minimum "stripes" values. The signal may be run through myfxbook, which will show the signal.
These bars should be green and there should be 0.00 in the beginning (ideally). And for each instrument. Click on "broker" and a list of "instruments" with values will pop up.
The rule of thumb is: the smaller the values there, the better. - The more accurately you will "copy" (the result).
P.S. What do the numbers mean? Count the "extra commission" on your trades...
no. are these points in four digits or five digits?
0.1 is what? four digits, I take it.
These bars should be green and there should be 0.00 at the beginning (ideally). And for each instrument. Click on "broker" and a list of "instruments" with values will pop up.
The rule of thumb is: the smaller the values there, the better. - The more accurately you will "copy" (the result).
P.S. What do the numbers mean? Count the "extra commission" on your trades...
and how are these numbers generated, in the slippage tab?
looking at the subscribers' brokers of this signal, and looking at what slippage the subscribers have?
You can run an additional signal through myfxbook, you can see there.
How do you mean? "Run through myfxbook"?
How's that? "Run it through myfxbook"?
If the author does not have the signal monitored there - ask for the signal to be uploaded there.
You can run an additional signal through myfxbook, you can see there.
What do you mean?
how are these numbers formed, in the slippage contribution?
watch the subscribers' brokers of this signal, and see what slippages the subscribers have?
"Pricing" is a closed question for me. For me, it is more important to look at the end result, taking into account all the "nuances".
If you want exactly the result, it is better to act like this#1924 and take it into account:#182
P.S. If the "pricing", it's not up to me ;)
"Pricing" is a closed question for me. For me, it is more important to look at the end result, taking into account all the "nuances".
If you want exactly the result, it is better to act like this#1924 and take it into account:#182
P.S. If on "pricing", it's not up to me ;)