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what do you mean?
what should be the average trade size of the provider for the signal to copy normally?
if the average trade size is less than 10 pips, that's already bad?
You can see "average trade size" there.
Usually, if the manager is set up for "subscriptions" and to attract investors - he already has monitoring on all services - i.e., your request for an upload to myfxbook should "go in" easily and without question.
On the signal itself, you need to ask questions to the author/manager. He should make recommendations for copying. It's his "job" and his $$$ ... ;)
What is pricing
If you own the product/service, you set the price yourself. What is included in the price and why is a question for you ;)
For signals specifically - you need to ask the owners of the service what is "included in the price" ;)
If you own the product/service, you set the price yourself. What is included in the price and why is a question for you ;)
For signals specifically - you need to ask the owners of the service what is "included in the price" ;)
The question there was not about pricing.
but how"service signals" determine slippage.
the question there was not about pricing.
but how does the signal service measure slippage
That's part of the 'pricing' question... ;)
See: If you have our filter(#182) at hand and also, already have an idea of how to select "stripes" -the result will be quite good.
That's part of the 'pricing' question... ;)
See: If you have our filter(#182) handy and also, already have an idea of how to select "stripes",the result will be quite good.
There's no point in getting involved with scalpers anyway. Hamster illustrated it well
I agree. The slippage has too much impact. A waste of money.
It wasn't a big move, but the tops started to fall.
Over 2000% in November
The grail has been found.
In one of the top signals, the masters from welltrade don't bother to trade the "profit" symbol.
I suggest renaming the service signals to "Service YUMOR".
Make an administrator there Petrosian)))).
By the way, it used to have a story like this.
And now it's like this.
Apparently, the story was wrapped up on the penny stocks. And after the 40% drawdown, the feedback was full of indignation: what a fake, what a scam, they had signed up for something else entirely. They said it was a scam all around.
Oh, man...
The year of the pig has made its presence felt...
The year of the pig has made its mark...
robot or handler ... -
at any moment everything can go bust ... losing 80 or 100% of the account balance... fun ...
It wasn't a big move, but the tops started to fall.
Over 2000% in November.
Creepy