1200 subscribers!!! - page 197

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Fast235:

I was mucking around in a thread just as I was leaking subscribers.

There's a lot of scumbags around here.
 
Boris Gulikov:
There's a lot of scumbags out there.

the posts have been cleaned up.

There he is, probably on holiday) 211%

I'm sure he's also signing for himself - 99.9% there's no other way to explain it

Well, he got all his accounts clipped, there were thousands of %, but 211% is a bit much on the screen

 
Fast235:

the posts have been cleaned up.

There he is, probably on holiday) 211%

I'm sure he's also signing for himself - 99.9% there's no other way to explain it

Well, he got all his accounts clipped, there were thousands of %, but 211% is a bit much on the screen

Thousands of percent you can do... And there's nothing supernatural about what you've got on your screen... It all depends on the initial deposit and on the trade itself... I myself like to trade aggressively and high % per day or month is the norm. I made 11000% in a day... But the very fact of aggressive trading suggests that the account will not last long if the load is not moderated... And high % only comes from a huge load on the deposit... Here the risk is taken by the account owner knowing that it's either go or go...
 
After the Conservatives won the election there was a good shot of the pound strengthening, if the Brits can soon agree on Brexit it is likely to provoke further growth and strengthening of the pound and already in the signals you can see some tops that have already come to the edge and can at any time crumble, watching the "Black Wave" where 2.5 million capital has accumulated, there is every chance to burst if the pound does not turn around
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Finished this week


Just noticed... disaster for the people again
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
Just noticed... disaster for the people again

Tough

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Finished this week


What a nightmare!
 
How many accounts do these Arabs have? Guys dominate the signals... :)
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
They're doing all right, why is everyone picking on them?
No one's saying they're not. That's great! The statistics are real, no questions asked... :)
 

In May we rejoice, in June we tear our hair out (I didn't save the picture of the plum)

100 subscribers rejoice in August since monitoring, tear their hair out in September

This is all one author, now he is ready to make many happy again.


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