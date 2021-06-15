1200 subscribers!!! - page 197
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I was mucking around in a thread just as I was leaking subscribers.
There's a lot of scumbags out there.
the posts have been cleaned up.
There he is, probably on holiday) 211%
I'm sure he's also signing for himself - 99.9% there's no other way to explain it
Well, he got all his accounts clipped, there were thousands of %, but 211% is a bit much on the screen
the posts have been cleaned up.
There he is, probably on holiday) 211%
I'm sure he's also signing for himself - 99.9% there's no other way to explain it
Well, he got all his accounts clipped, there were thousands of %, but 211% is a bit much on the screen
Finished this week
Just noticed... disaster for the people again
Tough
Finished this week
They're doing all right, why is everyone picking on them?
In May we rejoice, in June we tear our hair out (I didn't save the picture of the plum)
100 subscribers rejoice in August since monitoring, tear their hair out in September
This is all one author, now he is ready to make many happy again.