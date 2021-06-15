1200 subscribers!!! - page 205
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Go to Signals -> mt4 -> under "Search by name, author, broker" enter "IceF" (incomplete name, but that's enough) -> click search.
It will give you a certain group of signals. Look for signals with solid gains (roughly speaking above 100%).
In MT5, the Singaporean makes the best advertisement for the platform
I understand correctly that the Singaporean dollar is the account currency - this one:
and how do i find this saharan ?
I understand correctly that the Singaporean dollar is the account currency - this one:
and how is this sahara - to be found?
Simple. In the fifth signals first place in terms of subscribers.
I understand correctly that the Singaporean dollar is the account currency - this one:
Yes!
how do you find this "Sahar" ?
Sahar is one of the top subscribers in mt4 signals. "Sahar" is a piece of Middle Eastern name... or is it a name... i don't know much about it...
He occasionally makes his way to the top.
By the way, one centvik made its way to the top on mt4 signals by subscribers. The broker is FXO... Real2. There's a dot in the instrument names. In one of the comments it was noted that the signal provider is firing on his $100, when subscribers are risking thousands.
It's like someone is forcing them through regular beatings to take risks... hypocrites are weird.