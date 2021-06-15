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As an example -- look at today's reviews:
-- three negative reviews in a row
-- and immediately followed by one positive review saying "she always says you have to use 1/4 of your money in this signal".
So the initial thesis of "it's going to fail 2-3 times a year" -- This is pushing the subscriber to conclude on his own: "it's OK to lose money".
With proper approach, large percentage of subscribers can be easily persuaded to take one or even several more such plum subscriptions after their balance is drained.
As an example -- look at today's reviews:
-- three negative reviews in a row
-- and immediately followed by one positive review saying "she always says you have to use 1/4 of your money in this signal".
So the initial thesis of "it's going to fail 2-3 times a year" -- This is pushing the subscriber to conclude on his own: "it's OK to lose money".
With proper approach, large percentage of subscribers can be easily persuaded to one or even several more such plum subscriptions after their balance is drained.
The greatest working scheme in the world is taking place before our eyes.
Now I'm watching about Berezovsky and Badri and their schemes. We may have witnessed another genius ...
I just don't know what's driving her? Determined or...
Now she was given a chance to close the position with a minimum loss, but she didn't. Now she's gonna hold out until the end?
Introduce yourself to the person you're discussing.
It's time to learn how to introduce yourself.
It doesn't stop me from asking for the contact details of the person in question.
It doesn't stop me from asking for contact details of the person in question.
you already seem to have met here, then refused to write a robot) you should be ready for it at once