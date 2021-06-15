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The grail has been found.
In one of the top signals, the masters from welltrade don't bother to trade the "profit" symbol.
I suggest renaming the signals service "Service Humour".
(Put Petrosian there as an administrator)))
In one of the top signals, the welltrade masters take it easy and trade the "profit" symbol
Ahhh)))))))
What's the big deal?
The grail has been found.
In one of the top signals, the masters from welltrade don't bother to trade the "profit" symbol.
I suggest renaming the service signals to "Service YUMOR".
Appoint Petrosian as the administrator there))))
10000000++++++
kitchens can draw whatever they want ))))
look at the tool on the most profitable trade))))
the guys didn't understand how to draw history in the table.
They just hand-drew the profit))))
Why mock it, it's a sum
is a symbol
it's a simv
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.
No. That's exactly the SYMBOL!
What's the first time you've come across it?
It's a monitoring error.
A glitch.
Or a manually drawn and manually uploaded profit data to the monitor.
I haven't seen that here, but on flywheel it's all over the monitors sold by the monkey network.
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.
Have you ever seen a terminal?
The symbol columns are the names of the symbols.
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.
Take a calculator and do the math.
It's actually the first transaction.