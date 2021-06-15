1200 subscribers!!! - page 189

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The grail has been found.

In one of the top signals, the masters from welltrade don't bother to trade the "profit" symbol.


I suggest renaming the signals service "Service Humour".

(Put Petrosian there as an administrator)))

 
EgorKim:

In one of the top signals, the welltrade masters take it easy and trade the "profit" symbol

Ahhh)))))))

What's the big deal?

 
EgorKim:

The grail has been found.

In one of the top signals, the masters from welltrade don't bother to trade the "profit" symbol.


I suggest renaming the service signals to "Service YUMOR".

Appoint Petrosian as the administrator there))))

10000000++++++

 
multiplicator:

kitchens can draw whatever they want ))))

look at the tool on the most profitable trade))))

[Deleted]  
multiplicator:

the guys didn't understand how to draw history in the table.
They just hand-drew the profit))))

Why mock, this is the amount
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Why mock it, it's a sum

is a symbol

[Deleted]  
multiplicator:

it's a simv

No, the amount of profit is in thousands
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.

No. That's exactly the SYMBOL!

What's the first time you've come across it?

It's a monitoring error.

A glitch.

Or a manually drawn and manually uploaded profit data to the monitor.

I haven't seen that here, but on flywheel it's all over the monitors sold by the monkey network.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.

Have you ever seen a terminal?

The symbol columns are the names of the symbols.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No, the amount of profit is in thousands.

Take a calculator and do the math.

It's actually the first transaction.

1...182183184185186187188189190191192193194195196...230
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