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No. That's exactly the SYMBOL!
What's the first time you've come across it?
It's a monitoring error.
A glitch.
Or a manually drawn and manually uploaded profit data to the monitor.
I haven't seen that here, but on the flywheel it's all over the monitors sold on the monkey network.
It's just humour)))
have you ever seen a terminal?
in the symbol column are the names of the symbols.
Maths, 3rd grade, repeat.
the sum of the profits there is 4577. can't you count or what?
and what the hell does it have to be the sum of profits if it's the first trade in the statement? ))))
the sum of the profits is 4,577. can't you count or what?
and why the hell would that be the sum of profits if it's the first trade in the statement? ))))
i think baskakov is joking ))))
the sum of the profits is 4,577. can't you count or what?
and why the hell would that be the sum of profits if it's the first trade in the statement? ))))
There are six characters ala. Their sum, minus the losing ones.
Find something like that on your signal in the STATISTICS section, and then write nonsense ))))
I told you in Russian what it is.
That's the Sasha I was talking about before...
who is this Sashka?
Find something like that on your signal in the STATISTICS section, and then write nonsense)))
I told you in Russian what it is.