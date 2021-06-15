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Vladimir Baskakov:
Well, they added a line for convenience, it's normal.

To make it clearer, here is a screenshot from my account on fly statistics.

There was a failure and I was manually added one trade with PROFIT symbol for some reason

Well there is no such string in the signals.

 
Boris Gulikov:

You'll find something like that on your signal in the STATISTICS section, and then you write nonsense)))

I told you in Russian what it is.

To make it clearer, here is a screenshot from my account on fly statistics.

There was a failure and I manually added one trade with PROFIT symbol for some reason.


What are you writing this for? Only cesspools do that. A broker will never add a transaction to the price!!!!!!!!!!! If there is a dispute, they add a balance specifying a deposit

[Deleted]  
Boris Gulikov:

To make it clearer, here is a screenshot from my account on fly statistics.

There was a failure and I manually added one trade with PROFIT symbol for some reason.

Well, there is no such line in the signals.

Maybe it's a swap.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Maybe it's a swap.

Yeah, welcome bonus

 
Pokers:

What are you writing that for? Only cesspools do that. A broker will never draw up a deal!!!!!!!!!!!

The broker didn't.

The dude from flyswatter support did.

And in this case you have already written where the trader trades! )))

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
There are six characters ala. Their sum, minus the unprofitable ones.

Well, take a calculator and add up those six symbols.

The losses are accounted for.

And I told you, it's the first trade.

I email ed you the link to the stats.

 
Boris Gulikov:

And the broker didn't finish it.

The dude from the fly swatter's support drew it.

But in this case, where the trader trades, you have already written it yourself! )))

In the first screenshot everything started from, there is a screenshot from mt4.

[Deleted]  
Yes, people don't even know how to read
 
Pokers:

In the first screenshot it went from, there's a screenshot from mt4 .

I know. I gave my personal example.

These are similar services. The history has been uploaded.

And if there is a failure when filling (like there is an amount of profit, but it is unclear where it came from), then it is reflected as a symbol Profit.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Yeah, people don't even know how to read

here.

this is the first trade on the signal.



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