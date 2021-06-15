1200 subscribers!!! - page 88
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What is the second indicator?
what are the APR settings?
the second indicator has two levels
and you have 30 and 70 levels in the picture -- they are not used in the signal -- more than 40 and 80 in the signal -- not symmetrical for some reason
I just ran the EA in the tester with default parameters. Did it for the first time, so I can't say anything more. The levels in the tester are drawn default from MT.
RSI only. Without closing on the reverse signal. With topping up when the signal repeats on the next M5 bar. No time closure, i.e. over sitting. But max drawdown 68%. Without stop, short take profit of 25 points. Night.
Some other indicator besides RSI is being used.
There was a sell signal today - but it didn't work for some reason - the entry was not actually a loss, but it would have been a 60% loss - although there are such horsepower lots that maybe it would have been a loss.
I gave you a picture from the tester above. You can see there that ATR is also used.
Yesterday's move "against the signal entry" was only 60 pips (4-signs) -- here's a picture of yesterday's move shown at https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/167008/page88#comment_9948221.
The risks are so high, it's scary - a move "against" just half a figure - and the deposit is gone.
With all these risks -- even once a week to enter -- it's already scary for the life of the signal.
This week she entered twice and missed the next two weeks.
Every week -- it will start to dread going in every day.
Are you going to trade the next two weeks? What's the point if you don't trade on a daily or weekly basis?
And what is she afraid of? According to the tests with her settings (elementary by eye in 5 minutes) the Expert Advisor has been in profit since February 2017. But let's say in 2015 and 2016 it would be losing all the time.
I won't say it's good optimisation. Just a farthing. It's a perfect market.
The fact that it follows the news does it credit.
And as it would lose, it would open a new signal. And half of the current subscribers would sign up for the new signal on the same day.
There's no artificial windfall. There is just a very suitable market for a primitive, but workable strategy in this market.
It is clear that those who do not understand how trading works are subscribing. But they have already repaid their investment.
And they will subscribe to any new signal of their idol. And it will not be an artificial windfall in the truest sense of the word. This will be a well-deserved subscription.
The signals are not really cool if you have many subscribers, but the ones having the first place according to objective ratings. However, most of the subscribers do not pay much attention to it. They have the opportunity to earn here and now and they take advantage of it.
Obviously, the dumping is inevitable. And some part of subscribers understands it. But sometimes it is easier to give 40 quid to someone, who makes sure that they do not get lost for as long as possible, than to watch the market itself.
That's the way this service works. It's normal.
Are you going to trade the next two weeks or what? What's the point if you're not trading on the daily or weekly?
And what is there to be afraid of? According to the tests with her settings (elementary by eye in 5 minutes) the EA has been in profit since February 2017. But let's say in 2015 and 2016 it would be losing all the time.
I won't say it's good optimisation. It's just a farthing. A perfect market.
The fact that it follows the news does it credit.
And as it would lose, it would open a new signal. And half of the current subscribers would sign up for the new signal on the same day.
There's no artificial windfall. There is just a very suitable market for a primitive, but workable strategy in this market.
It is clear that those who do not understand how trading works are subscribing. But they have already repaid their investment.
And they will subscribe to any new signal of their idol. And it will not be an artificial windfall in the truest sense of the word. This will be a well-deserved subscription.
The signals are not really cool if you have many subscribers, but the ones having the first place according to objective ratings. However, most of the subscribers do not pay much attention to it. They have the opportunity to earn here and now and they take advantage of it.
Obviously, the dumping is inevitable. And some part of subscribers understands it. But sometimes it is easier to give 40 quid to someone who makes sure that they are not going to fail for as long as possible than to watch the market itself.
That's the way this service is set up. It's normal.
I totally agree with the previous speaker!
-- there was Gonchar's signal -- it was 1st in the top in quality and attracted attention for over a year until people started subscribing to it
-- there is a Greek woman's signal -- it was on the fringes of the TOP in quality and attracted attention for a month or two before people started subscribing to it.
Gonchar has short entry with a small lot on a flat market and Greek has short entry with the whole capital on a flat market.
Service's assessment of the signal quality has clearly changed.
Gonchar had no "subscribers' choice" box, while Greek has such a box, so the choice of subscribers is not quality?
For me, for example, I do not understand what signal to bother with - it is one thing to deal with quality for years and get zero yield on the first place in the TOP -- another thing to deal with deposit dispersals and make main income for a quarter on 1000 subscribers.
Of course the assessment has clearly changed. I personally had a signal in 2015. It was in my top 10 in 2 weeks, and in another week it was in the top 3. At the time of publication the signal was 9 months old. There was a good profit / drawdown ratio. As soon as the first subscriber appeared, the signal sharply jumped up in the ranking, another subscriber - another spurt. When there were 20-30 subscribers it was already in the top 10. And it all really happened in a fortnight.
Now, as we see, there is a separation of flies from cutlets. The number of subscribers does not affect the objective evaluation of overall signal attractiveness.
But on the other hand, "choice of subscribers" is an alternative ranking. It has its own TOP. For those who want to get rich quick. After all, most people come to the market for this reason.
And everyone already chooses where and how to make money. On the safety of funds and smooth progressive movement, or on a zhakhalny account, where there is a chance to earn much faster, but with much greater risk.
I used to be strongly against the second option. But the Greek woman has changed my view. In any case, she warns investors about the possibility of a plum. Unlike Taras. There is a whole layer of traders who steadily earn for years, constantly losing money. The main thing is to have time to withdraw the initial deposit.
I remember the last Championship was won not by good trading but by a common MACD Expert Advisor (the first one that appeared just to take part in the Championship). After such a "victory" in the Championship as well as its ideals, all sense was lost(my personal opinion of why the Championship was cancelled).
Your fondness for conspiracy theories is well known. Even if you have a scratch on your forehead, you'll still stick to your ideas.
I don't care if the question has already been answered.
Then it turns out that the complex rating formula, multi-faceted statistics, dozens of articles with recommendations on "how to choose the signal", are losing out to only one indicator "the number of subscribers".
And this is not good, because the aim is not to obtain the high-quality trading, but to show "the number of subscribers" with the help of "Co-group" and aggressive marketing and promotion.
Gather your flock and introduce your faith yourself.
"Hail J" (c)
Your penchant for conspiracy theories is well known. Even if you had the answer burned into your forehead, you'd still say what you think.
I don't care if this question has already been answered.
I specifically wrote "my personal view" -- or is it forbidden to have a personal opinion?
an official answer was given -- my view "with additions" -- is that forbidden?
Rashid Umarov:
"Hail J"
my posts have been deleted
" Silence adorns the meal."