1200 subscribers!!! - page 210
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Yeah, and she cleared out all the history in her feed like nothing ever happened, new life from scratch, but we know it's a "legendary" man.
Yeah, and no one is responsible, the market is to blame, convenient. Anna's happy, the platform's in the black and the subscribers are out
When are these poor souls going to realise that they can't make any money on forex?
When will these poor bastards realise that they can't make any money on forex?
Never. They're always new. Like bikers.
Never. They're new all the time. Like bikers.
What are we sitting here for?
Why are we sitting here?
Thought we were spectators/fans, not subscribers.
Thought we were spectators/fans, not subscribers.
It's interesting that the moose keepers always win against the clever hamsters.)
The picture with subscribers seems strange. The more subscribers, the steeper the drain schedule.
The picture with subscribers seems strange. The more subscribers, the steeper the drain schedule.
Well, you're in no danger of that.
Baskakov, you are so annoying. You've been banned. And you're still coming out of the woodwork.
Is it allowed to have more than one nickname?
Hoster , LuckyTreder , and it's all Baskakov.