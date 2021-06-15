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I wrote a script that displays the history of signals on the chart. From this signal you can see that there were moments close to collapse.
Well, calculate it for me and see what comes out, please. The signal is on MT4.
I will transfer $1 via ePayments :)
I support you, such screenshots show the robustness of the system from start to finish.
There are also built-in features - through the terminal to visualise trades of the signal of interest
So, what do subscribers flock to? Ad promotion or aggressive balance growth?
Both of these factors combined.
Both of these factors combined.
I see, so we don't have to dream....
There are also built-in features - through the terminal to visualise the trades of the signal of interest
Exactly! Thanks for reminding me about this feature, I had forgotten it existed)))
And the boat? And the helicopter? You're being insulting.
Well count it for me and see what comes out, please. The signal that is on MT4.
I will transfer $1 via ePayments :)
It's tough on you, too.
As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.
Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018
As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.
Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018
Maybe this is just an example of how a system should be simple and profitable?