1200 subscribers!!! - page 86

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Vladimir Tkach:

I wrote a script that displays the history of signals on the chart. From this signal you can see that there were moments close to collapse.



Well, calculate it for me and see what comes out, please. The signal is on MT4.

I will transfer $1 via ePayments :)

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

I support you, such screenshots show the robustness of the system from start to finish.

There are also built-in features - through the terminal to visualise trades of the signal of interest


 
so what are subscribers flocking to? promotions or aggressive balance sheet growth?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
So, what do subscribers flock to? Ad promotion or aggressive balance growth?

Both of these factors combined.

 
Vasiliy Kolesov:

Both of these factors combined.

I see, so we don't have to dream....

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

There are also built-in features - through the terminal to visualise the trades of the signal of interest


Exactly! Thanks for reminding me about this feature, I had forgotten it existed)))

 
Rashid Umarov:

And the boat? And the helicopter? You're being insulting.

Make it so that the cursor in the quote does not fall in the mobile version, then maybe I will soften my stance.
 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:


Well count it for me and see what comes out, please. The signal that is on MT4.

I will transfer $1 via ePayments :)

It's tough on you, too.


 

As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.

Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018


 
Vladimir Tkach:

As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.

Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018


Maybe this is just an example of how a system should be simple and profitable?

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