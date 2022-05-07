New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 4
Hi,
maybe there is a bug in MT5 build 3080:
The result looks like this:
Until the update to build 3080, the code worked perfectly. Does anyone have an explanation or is it a bug?
Best regards
Update to 3081 and try again.
Beside that you should initialize your variable before using it (Result in Test_03).
Hi, I see regularly crashes appearing when I activate a button on my chart.
It's not happening each time when I activate a button. The message in my "Experts" log = "Access violation at 0x00000000000000 "
"crash --> memory at 0x0000000000000000 is not readable". The EA stays on the chart but does nothing anymore; the only way to fix it is to reload the template on the chart.
Regards
Hello,
I started to have terminal interface icon problems with my mt5 3080 version after the update. I thought my comp was having a problem with it, but i use 3ds max, autocad, archicad programs just fine, after reinstalling GPU and updates still the same problem exists. I uninstalled and installed mt5 but no good. Downloaded mt5 from different brokers. It seems fine icons at first installation but after the update it shows the interface icons so weird and i can not see or understand anything from these.
How can i fix it ?
Thanks
in https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start , when using a config file to start MT5, it only gives 6 possible "OptimizationCriterion" (e.g. from Balance max to Custom max)
I tried the number 7, but it just won't choose the latest "Complex Criterion max" option.
Any way to to use enable this option by the config file?
Hi,
The new interface is absolutely beautiful.
But there is a serious bug in build 3080!
Normal test mode works fine when I want to test EAs.
In Visual Tester mode MT5 freezes and becomes unresponsive. Also, the speed slider is set to "maximum" speed by default!
The problem affects all EAs.
Hello,
How can i fix it ?
Thanks
I've just accepted the automatic update to the new release version 5.0 build 3080.
Everything looks visually nicer, however when I tried to debug an EA I'm working on, it simply didn't work. The breakpoints never stopped the execution, not even using DebugBreak() explicitly, and as everything was working fine before this upgrade, I can only presume it's a bug/new configuration from this new version.
BTW I'm using MT5 on Wine (Linux).
As I really need the debugger, I'll try to return to the previous version using an old installer I have (I hope it works).
Anybody has experienced the same issue?
Hi,
Visual mode for back-testing is not working as it should. Multiply some indicators, not loading others. I've try to check multiple EAs and there are errors for all of them.
Do you know where can be found the previous MT5 build and how can be deactivated the automatic version install?
Thank you,
Try to remove ...MetaQuotes\Tester\config\metatester.ini
This method was only a temporary solution.
The "metatester.ini" file must be deleted before each new test.
Otherwise, the visual tester will unfortunately continue to freeze (!)
The solution by deleting metatester.ini is not resolving the issues of multiply the indicators on the screen.
For each bar a new indicator window will appear an the screen. In the end the back-testing will be block and anyway it's impossible to look on.