New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The solution by deleting metatester.ini is not resolving the issues of multiply the indicators on the screen.
For each bar a new indicator window will appear an the screen. In the end the back-testing will be block and anyway it's impossible to look on.
Hi,
maybe there is a bug in MT5 build 3080:
The result looks like this:
Until the update to build 3080, the code worked perfectly. Does anyone have an explanation or is it a bug?
Best regards
Hi, since the new build 3080, there is a bug when I change the account in the same MT5.
If I have some .ex5 (EAs) loaded at charts and I double click to change to another account, the EX5 files crashes.
So I need to restart MT5 and load again all ex5 files on chart.
Hi,
My MT5 was update to new build 3081 and then my EAs don't work .. My own EAs and others that I don't have source code.
Best regards,
It is INCREDIBLE that after MANY years, and MANY versions, the basics of MT5 usability is not met yet...
In my case I can point 2 of them:
1) Reports exported NOT containing the DAMN Magic Number COLUMN!
2) Backtesting is painful - Top speed is TOO DAM FAST, and Top Speed-1 is TOO DAMN SLOW...
Did you want me to make a dumb indicator with a FOR...NEXT loop just to waste time to try to lower down the "TopSpeed" level ???!
Doesn't it sound LAME???
My God! Stick to the basics of your ecosystem... WHO cares about new shining icons??
RSI, ATR... are not display in chart . New version is terrible , can I downgrade to old version.
Working fine here, all indicators you show on window.
RSI, ATR... are not display in chart . New version is terrible , can I downgrade to old version.
No problem for me:
Fix your code, not an MT5 issue.
If you want to say that there is no freezing problem in 3080/3081 with this answer, I have to say that you are definitely wrong.
Update to 3081 and try again.
Beside that you should initialize your variable before using it (Result in Test_03).
Hi Alain,
in Build 3081 it works fine - thank you very much.
Best regards