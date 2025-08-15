Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 14
That is why I say it is stupid of them to penalise products for not having descriptions in other languages when they don't allow the product itself to be localised to that language.
Oh no that is not stupid , it is extremely beneficial . In fact if every vendor added descriptions in all languages , translated from google even , they would receive a big boost in traffic (mql5) and by extension vendors and by extension freelancers , signal providers , William would have more noobs to lecture etc...
That incentive mechanism is very clever actually . (the rating) -even if the rules are bent slightly in some cases -
So the unicode rule update and the rule you mention maybe go hand in hand . What if they want to automatically translate the inputs (some time in the future) ?
Maybe that is why
It is stupid!
Say someone who only speaks Mandarin and only navigates the Chinese section, reads the description in his own language, then buys the product and then can't understand the messages the product gives because they are in English. And to make it worse, the seller may only be able to give support via machine translation which is sometimes horrible.
It would be much better to allow the Chinese to offer products that output messages in their only language and can communicate with their customers in their same native language.
And if a seller can speak more than one language then they can sell their product localised to each of those languages, offering a product customised for each language.
That would increase sales. Not everyone in the world can communicate in English, some not even a little.
You can add codes [A01] to each input , then have blogs translated in languages where the code of the input is mentioned and explained .
So, in your example the vendor is a native Chinese speaker as well , so , the blog would be helpful to the buyer .
The other solution is automated input translation , which would be good too because it'd probably occur once per market upload . (if that is what they are cooking with the unicode rule)
But yeah having the option to provide a translation for other languages for the input screen would be the simplest solution for both vendor and user .
What i'm saying is there is no need to compare one rule in one section with the opposite rule in another section . The descriptions rule has a clear goal , and it's working , not only within mql5 but you will get more traffic from search too . Try it .
Because they are good at one thing does not mean they are good at everything however , and vice versa .
Ah . Yeah , @Hashimoto Takuma you can improve the other ones too .
@Fernando Carreiro a green one says that the rating is improved because of translations
@Lorentzos Roussos @Fernando Carreiro
Thank you for your adivice very much!
@Lorentzos Roussos
I tried them few days ago, but still got a warning.
What does " channel" mean?
i tried to find it but i didn't get a clue.
Is this article related?
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1375
Channels and Group Chats — Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - MetaTrader updates MQ5.COM Chat to enhance user conversation experience
Thank you for telling me!
I have no idea why channel is related to the rating.
Anyway I created a channel as a test.
Looking at past comments, the rating feature doesn't seem to work properly at all
I hope that's not the case this time
I am assuming here too . For the test to be valid though you will need to link the channel to the product overview . 😊
Hello, I finally found the reason why the warning still remained.
When I remove the link of the signal which was inactive, the rating turns improved ! .
Apparently we have to be careful whether the signal is working properly or not.