Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality

Fernando Carreiro #:

I didn't know that there was supposed to be a "green" status. All mine are just "normal".

Would have been useful for the website to list what was correct or incorrect on descriptions, when we save them, so that we could do something about it. Something like a validation report as they do for the programs.

Well in this maze perhaps it displays normal on one page and green on another page .

So the question is which page are you viewing them on ? (i've only found one)

 
Also remember that changes are not reflected in the ratings immediately, as explained in the first post of this thread:

"Please note that description changes do not immediately affect the rating. You shouldn't expect an instant rating improvement; check your product position after a few days."

 
I was looking at my own products list page!

 
from this link ?  My Products - MQL5 Market - Page 1

 
Yes! Is there a way to see other peoples products in general as a list with their ratings?
 
Okay , then there are 3 grades . Red , no color , Green . I though for a second yous guys were looking at them elsewhere  

What do the notes say when you hover over the uncolored ones , at the bottom after the 2 ranking scores ?
 
This is what it shows (I'm using dark-mode) ...


This is all it shows. Nothing more.
 
Ah . Yeah , @Hashimoto Takuma you can improve the other ones too .

  • Translations
  • If you have a youtube video add it to the other language fields too 
  • After you paste the translation into the edit box , or the description in your native laguage ,click the clear styles button . I think they don't want pre-formatted text.
  • And try the channel too as a i came across a vendor who had all his eas penalized excluding one that was a ... channel trading ea , so i have an assumption as to why that one was not penalized

@Fernando Carreiro a green one says that the rating is improved because of translations 

 
What I find strange, is that MetaQuotes dictates that all products MUST be in English and even invalidates the use of UNICODE characters in the input strings.

So I find it really stupid, that it then penalises products for not having a description in other languages. If they encourage descriptions in other languages, why not then also allow multiple versions of the same product in different languages, or a single publication with multiple language versions of the product?

However, for my product I did provide both an English and a Portuguese description (human translation), but not the other languages given that it carries out machine translation for them anyway, so why fill them with my own machine language translation.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

What I find strange, is that MetaQuotes dictates that all products MUST be in English and even invalidates the use of UNICODE characters in the input strings.

So I find it really stupid, that it then penalises products for not having a description in other languages. If they encourage descriptions in other languages, why not then also allow multiple versions of the same product in different languages, or a single publication with multiple language versions of the product?

However, for my product I did provide both an English and a Portuguese description (human translation), but not the other languages given that it carries out machine translation for them anyway, so why fill them with my own machine language translation.

They are not related . The unicode thing is a safety thing i guess , they found something that won't be announced , or , updated something that won't be announced . If it's toward safety it's understood . 

They want to maintain a good "grip" on the SEO of each product , this is one of their "top skills" actually , they rank really well with google , so if you provide a translation from google and google reads it i don't think it will "hurt" something "it's own product" produced . Yeah , natural language will be prominent always , but as an alternative provision to not having the means to pay someone to translate , they will not go ahead and bury someone in the search rank for that . (i mean google)

The best option , and the smartest , is to hire someone to narrate in the native language (of each language) , a human , then name the video appropriately and provide it in the list of videos of your product . That would maximize "impact" for both your product in google , mql5 in google and by extension mql5 would reward you for that by raising your ranking here too . That is actually a mechanism that promotes the ecosystem , in contrast with sending traffic to youtube with the incentive to discuss the youtube video linked here instead of the comment section of the video . 

