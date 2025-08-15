Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 11

Hello.

I tried to fix description for several times to remove " Product rating lowered for bad description", but still that warning is remaining.

I cannot find what is wrong. over 5days have passed since I modified last.


if you have any advice please let me know!



 
Hashimoto Takuma #:

You don't have description to all available languages, this is a major rating issue.

Use the google translation to do this, as most of us do.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Thank you for your advice! I'll follow it right away.

What is mysterious about descriptions, all EAs don't have descriptions for all languages, but just one EA gets that warning...


 

 
Hashimoto Takuma #:

That's is strange indeed.

 
Hashimoto Takuma #:

Two of your overviews are identical if im not mistaken , unless you changed it to test the rating .

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Thank you for your advice!

You mean... "received a spam judgment because the overviews are similar" ? 


Yes, "Triplet pro" and "Triplet standard" have the same description, but have no warnings.

What makes me confused is, only one EA("SimpleCoreRanger standard") has the warning.


 
Hashimoto Takuma #:

Simple Core ranger standard English description and 

Triplet pro English descriptions are identical 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Oh, sorry. I forgot that  I set the same description for testing.

Before testing, I already got the warning.


In case, I changed the overview of Triplet pro now.

 
Hashimoto Takuma #:

Sorry , then it's not it.

Try creating a channel here on mql for you product , and link your channel to the product , as a test . (if the rating is still bad)

Also i just noticed the other scores are not green but have no coloration . That means there are things that can improve there too .

 
Lorentzos Roussos #: Also i just noticed the other scores are not green but have no coloration . That means there are things that can improve there too .

I didn't know that there was supposed to be a "green" status. All mine are just "normal".

Would have been useful for the website to list what was correct or incorrect on descriptions, when we save them, so that we could do something about it. Something like a validation report as they do for the programs.

