Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
They want to maintain a good "grip" on the SEO of each product , this is one of their "top skills" actually , they rank really well with google , so if you provide a translation from google and google reads it i don't think it will "hurt" something "it's own product" produced . Yeah , natural language will be prominent always , but as an alternative provision to not having the means to pay someone to translate , they will not go ahead and bury someone in the search rank for that . (i mean google) The best option , and the smartest , is to hire someone to narrate in the native language (of each language) , a human , then name the video appropriately and provide it in the list of videos of your product . That would maximize "impact" for both your product in google , mql5 in google and by extension mql5 would reward you for that by raising your ranking here too .
You skipped ove the part about the products having to be in English by the Market rules! They would sell more if the products were allowed to be localised to different languages, not only their product descriptions.
You skipped ove the part about the products having to be in English by the Market rules! They would sell more if the products were allowed to be localised to different languages, not only their product descriptions.
Yeah , they have to be in English in the English section . The google crawler knows that it will find English under \en\ and French under \fr\ . That is good . They are replicating it with videos too . That is good too . The next step is social media . (and firing whoever had the idea to send traffic to youtube from the forum for no reason)* /en/ * /fr/ 😊
No! The rules even on the other languages state that it must be in English, irrespective of what language you are using to navigate the site.
For example, here it is from the Portuguese rules ... "Ao se cadastrar como um Vendedor, todas as informações devem ser apresentadas em Inglês."
And here it is from the French rules ... "Lors de l'enregistrement comme vendeur, tous les renseignements doivent être soumis en anglais."
No! The rules even on the other languages state that it must be in English, irrespective of what language you are using to navigate the site.
For example, here it is from the "Portuguese" rules ... "Ao se cadastrar como um Vendedor, todas as informações devem ser apresentadas em Inglês."
So your Portuguese product description is in English ?
There are no "Portuguese" products. ALL products must be in English, even if you have multiple descriptions and irrespective of which "language" you are working from on the site.
I don't follow . Is your browser locale in english ?
you mean this section of your product you have it in Englsh ?
I will repeat, irrespective if which section of the website you work on "/en/", "/pt/", "/fr/", all products must be in English.
If you read the rules in each section, they all dictate that the product must be in English.
I'm not referring to the product descriptions, but to the actual functionality of the product itself (inputs, output messages, etc.).
EDIT: I copied the wrong rules. Here are the correct ones.
I will repeat, irrespective if which section of the website you work on "/en/", "/pt/", "/fr/", all products must be in English.
If you read the rules in each section, they all dictate that the product must be in English.
Ahh that is a translation of the rules , if i go to the Portuguese section the products that do not have provided a Portuguese description they are in English (or the only description they have provided)
You don't have anything to lose by adding the other descriptions too from google translate . In fact Mq probably want's you to do it .
Ahh just saw the edit . Yeah you are right, you can add multilingual tooltips inside the product in that case , or , have display languages internally , you lose the inputs though that is true .
Technically you cannot add other languages (unless they have latin characters) , i think
You don't have anything to lose by adding the other descriptions too from google translate . In fact Mq probably want's you to do it . Ahh just saw the edit . Yeah you are right, you can add multilingual tooltips inside the product in that case , or , have display languages internally , you lose the inputs though that is true . Technically you cannot add other languages (unless they have latin characters) , i think
I am not translating it. It is what is on the actual page presented by MetaQuotes. It is the actual MetaQuotes rules.
Please read my previous post again, as I was coping the the wrong rule. I have now copied the correct ones. Read them again please.