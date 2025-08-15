Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 20
I’ve tried everything, but I still can’t fix the bad description. Could you please tell me what I’m doing wrong?
try removing styling
the bold titles on the paragraphs
have 2 bullet lists
Yes, as Lorentzo said, you have to many titles, too many bullets, too many dotted blocks, try to write larger paragraphs and reduce all other things.
I tried to make the corrections you suggested. However, I'm trying to introduce the key inputs and features of the EA, and it's not really possible without using bullets.
The current version still hasn't been accepted. Should I create more body text instead? I'm reviewing other EAs, and I see that some of them have similar errors, yet they are ranked higher and seem to have been approved.
There are other factors that contribute to a product's rating and ranking.
Make your changes and be patient, updates can take up to 24 hours to reflect your changes.
Split your changes .
In one product try :
On the 2nd product try slightly more but still zero underlined text
on the 3rd slightly more but still zero underlined text
and leave the 4th one with the style you show here
wait till monday for results.
Your styling is actually more readable but if you have less reach not as many people will read it. And everyone will prefer the video anyway.
I believe that the decline you observe may just have been coincidental timing, which you may not have been noticing before the intervention.
I say this because, sales and downloads of MT4 products has been in decline for some time now, and more and more by the day. MT5 products are in much higher demand. As it stands, I believe you are much too late to the "party" if you haven't been embracing MT5 by now.
In my case, I have the same products available for both MT5 and MT4, and my statistics shows that there is a clear preference for MT5 versus MT4 (and the difference has been increasing over time).
The following table (my products) is sorted and I have encircled the MT5 downloads versus the MT4 downloads above it. As you can see, the MT5 products are much more sought after.