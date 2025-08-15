Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 20

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk #:
I’ve tried everything, but I still can’t fix the bad description. Could you please tell me what I’m doing wrong?

  • I have also translated it into all the other languages.
  • I’ve also developed the MT4 version and uploaded it with the same descriptions, and it hasn’t received any positive or negative feedback in four days.

try removing styling 

the bold titles on the paragraphs 

have 2 bullet lists 

 
Yes, as Lorentzo said, you have to many titles, too many bullets, too many dotted blocks, try to write larger paragraphs and reduce all other things.

 
I tried to make the corrections you suggested. However, I'm trying to introduce the key inputs and features of the EA, and it's not really possible without using bullets.
The current version still hasn't been accepted. Should I create more body text instead? I'm reviewing other EAs, and I see that some of them have similar errors, yet they are ranked higher and seem to have been approved.

 
There are other factors that contribute to a product's rating and ranking.

Make your changes and be patient, updates can take up to 24 hours to reflect your changes.

 
Split your changes .

In one product try :

  • zero underlined text 
  • up to 2 bold sentences
  • 1 bulleted list

On the 2nd product try slightly more but still zero underlined text

on the 3rd slightly more but still zero underlined text

and leave the 4th one with the style you show here 

wait till monday for results.

Your styling is actually more readable but if you have less reach not as many people will read it. And everyone will prefer the video anyway.

 
Sometimes it helps when 10 people buy your product 😊
Dear MQL5 Community, I am reaching out to seek some guidance and advice from fellow members regarding a concerning issue I have been facing with the ranking of my indicators.

Approximately three months ago, I received a message from the MQL5 team requesting an additional verification process. As part of this process, I was asked to make several modifications to the description of my indicators. For example, I was advised to refrain from using phrases such as "highly accurate," "always wins," and "best indicator." I wonder if anyone else has encountered similar requests or challenges during the verification process.

Following these revisions, my account was reinstated, and I complied with the necessary changes. However, since then, I have noticed a significant drop in my ranking, and more concerning, I have not made any sales in over two months. Furthermore, demo requests have also seen a sharp decline.

Given this situation, I would greatly appreciate any insights or suggestions on how to improve sales and visibility. Do any of you rely solely on organic traffic from the MQL5 marketplace page, or do you engage in paid campaigns to promote your products?

Thank you in advance for your time and assistance. I look forward to your valuable feedback.
 
@Daniel Matos De Paula #However, since then, I have noticed a significant drop in my ranking, and more concerning, I have not made any sales in over two months. Furthermore, demo requests have also seen a sharp decline.

I believe that the decline you observe may just have been coincidental timing, which you may not have been noticing before the intervention.

I say this because, sales and downloads of MT4 products has been in decline for some time now, and more and more by the day. MT5 products are in much higher demand. As it stands, I believe you are much too late to the "party" if you haven't been embracing MT5 by now.

In my case, I have the same products available for both MT5 and MT4, and my statistics shows that there is a clear preference for MT5 versus MT4 (and the difference has been increasing over time).

The following table (my products) is sorted and I have encircled the MT5 downloads versus the MT4 downloads above it. As you can see, the MT5 products are much more sought after.


