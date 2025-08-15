Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi moderator, my EA product has been downgraded for a long time due to "bad description". I have tried to modify it for several times, but it has no effect. Could you help me point out the real problem please? Thank you very much.
You have to many bullets and no description in other languages.
You need larger blocks of text/paragraphs and less bullets.
You have to many bullets and no description in other languages.
You need larger blocks of text/paragraphs and less bullets.
Thank you. I'll try to fix it.
Dear Support Team,
Fist of all I want to say thank you to remind me edit EA's description. And finally it's done, I fixed all descriptions.
As the previous ticket (ticket: #3721901) I sent to you. Can you enable withdraw from my mql5 account? Or I should send new ticket to Service Desk?
Dear Support Team,
Fist of all I want to say thank you to remind me edit EA's description. And finally it's done, I fixed all descriptions.
As the previous ticket (ticket: #3721901) I sent to you. Can you enable withdraw from my mql5 account? Or I should send new ticket to Service Desk?
This is the forum, you should send your request to the Service Desk.
I'm telling you:
There is an adviser in MT4 and MT5 versions. The description is identical. It was made in mt5 and copied into mt4 in every language.
There is another adviser - the description is also copied and only a few important points have been changed.
Bottom line: we get 3 experts with different ratings of the description rating, while the description is the same.
Screenshot for example:
Response from the service deck:
All the rules of description are fulfilled, but it is quite difficult to guess what exactly is needed when such misconceptions are introduced.
hello everyone. Administration, please clarify and correct the algorithm for calculating the rating. There is clearly a mistake in it.
I'm telling you:
There is an adviser in MT4 and MT5 versions. The description is identical. It was made in mt5 and copied into mt4 in every language.
There is another adviser - the description is also copied and only a few important points have been changed.
Bottom line: we get 3 experts with different ratings of the description rating, while the description is the same.
Screenshot for example:
Response from the service deck:
All the rules of description are fulfilled, but it is quite difficult to guess what exactly is needed when such misconceptions are introduced.
Are the EA1(mt5) and EA2(mt5) descriptions the same?
hello everyone. Administration, please clarify and correct the algorithm for calculating the rating. There is clearly a mistake in it.
I'm telling you:
There is an adviser in MT4 and MT5 versions. The description is identical. It was made in mt5 and copied into mt4 in every language.
There is another adviser - the description is also copied and only a few important points have been changed.
Bottom line: we get 3 experts with different ratings of the description rating, while the description is the same.
Screenshot for example:
Response from the service deck:
All the rules of description are fulfilled, but it is quite difficult to guess what exactly is needed when such misconceptions are introduced.
Descriptions are not the only factors that are affect rating, there are also reviews, demo downloads, sales figures etc.
Also the different competition in MT4/5 platforms affects product's position too.
Are the EA1(mt5) and EA2(mt5) descriptions the same?
Descriptions are not the only factors that are affect rating, there are also reviews, demo downloads, sales figures etc.
Also the different competition in MT4/5 platforms affects product's position too.