Why I can't update my product at MQL5 Market?
I've just updated some of my products (MT5 version). They are Expert Advisor, but not autotrading robots. They are utilities for managing and controlling orders. But when I upload the new version, it seems that MQL5's automatic validating system check it with Strategy Tester and always give an error because it doesn't make any trade. I told to the moderator many times that those are not autotrading robots, they are utilities, and they cannot be back tested. This automatic validating system should distinguish between utility EA and autotrading EA. But he still telling me to fix my products. My products work well and there is no error in compiling. What should I do now? Is there anyone have this issue or anyone in admin group can help me? Thanks.
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I've just updated some of my products (MT5 version). They are Expert Advisor, but not autotrading robots. They are utilities for managing and controlling orders. But when I upload the new version, it seems that MQL5's automatic validating system check it with Strategy Tester and always give an error because it doesn't make any trade. I told to the moderator many times that those are not autotrading robots, they are utilities, and they cannot be back tested. This automatic validating system should distinguish between utility EA and autotrading EA. But he still telling me to fix my products. My products work well and there is no error in compiling. What should I do now? Is there anyone have this issue or anyone in admin group can help me? Thanks.