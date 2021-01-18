EA can't publish in the market.
Supomo:
I have a problem with upgrading the ea version.
I have a problem with upgrading the ea version.
I want to ask how to publish while the validation has been passed but there is no publish button?
I have reported this to MQL5 Market technicians.
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I have a problem with upgrading the ea version.
I want to ask how to publish while the validation has been passed but there is no publish button?