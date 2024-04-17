error validating in Market

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hi

this error appears:

Validation state: Validation completed with errors

  • Errors count1
  • Started2024.04.17 19:37:18
  • Finished2024.04.17 19:38:29
  • TypeExpert Advisor

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) PE 0 19:38:21.402 Core 1 2021.02.01 00:00:00 El nombre del símbolo es: EURUSD strategy tester report 128 total trades

can't see wats the error????



 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrerahi this error appears: Validation state: Validation completed with errors Errors countStarted2024.04.17 19:37:18 Finished2024.04.17 19:38:29 TypeExpert Advisor test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) PE 0 19:38:21.402 Core 1 2021.02.01 00:00:00 El nombre del símbolo es: EURUSD strategy tester report 128 total trades can't see wats the error????

Rules of Using the Market Service (mql5.com)

IV. Products

21. All input parameters names, output messages and screenshots in the product description must be in English.
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