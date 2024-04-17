error validating in Market
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera: hi this error appears: Validation state: Validation completed with errors Errors count1 Started2024.04.17 19:37:18 Finished2024.04.17 19:38:29 TypeExpert Advisor test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) PE 0 19:38:21.402 Core 1 2021.02.01 00:00:00 El nombre del símbolo es: EURUSD strategy tester report 128 total trades can't see wats the error????
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hi
this error appears:
Validation state: Validation completed with errors
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) PE 0 19:38:21.402 Core 1 2021.02.01 00:00:00 El nombre del símbolo es: EURUSD strategy tester report 128 total trades
can't see wats the error????