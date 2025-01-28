validation failed
Please review the report to understand what is happening and locate the issue.
On the other hand, allow me to ask you something: Are you a developer and requesting code publicly to fix something that should be very simple for you? 🤔
hello friend i have been creating an EA with a stop loss and a trailing stop loss but the thing on my first EA i uploaded on the market i was successful but the thing is im having problem to upload my second EA cause it have stop loss there is anyone with help cause im stuck but the thing is working fine on the strategy tester it's working fine it my first time uploading a product with the trailing stop loss im having an issue please provide me with a little code of fixing stop loss and trailing stop loss the EA USING 1H TIMEFRAME THANK YOU.
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hello friend i have been creating an EA with a stop loss and a trailing stop loss but the thing on my first EA i uploaded on the market i was successful but the thing is im having problem to upload my second EA cause it have stop loss there is anyone with help cause im stuck but the thing is working fine on the strategy tester it's working fine it my first time uploading a product with the trailing stop loss im having an issue please provide me with a little code of fixing stop loss and trailing stop loss the EA USING 1H TIMEFRAME THANK YOU.