validation failed

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hello friend i have been creating an EA with a stop loss and a trailing stop loss but the thing on my first EA i uploaded on the market i was successful but the thing is im having problem to upload my second EA cause it have stop loss there is anyone with help cause im stuck but the thing is working fine on the strategy tester it's working fine it my first time uploading a product with the trailing stop loss im having an issue please provide me with a little code of fixing stop loss and trailing stop loss the EA USING 1H TIMEFRAME THANK YOU.

 
Lungile Mbanjwa:

Please review the report to understand what is happening and locate the issue.


On the other hand, allow me to ask you something: Are you a developer and requesting code publicly to fix something that should be very simple for you? 🤔

 
Lungile Mbanjwa:

hello friend i have been creating an EA with a stop loss and a trailing stop loss but the thing on my first EA i uploaded on the market i was successful but the thing is im having problem to upload my second EA cause it have stop loss there is anyone with help cause im stuck but the thing is working fine on the strategy tester it's working fine it my first time uploading a product with the trailing stop loss im having an issue please provide me with a little code of fixing stop loss and trailing stop loss the EA USING 1H TIMEFRAME THANK YOU.

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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