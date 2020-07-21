MQL5 website problem - updates in Job Icon Always turned ON
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I have this icon turned on all the time. When I click on it, it brings me to the page that states "Unfortunately, the job has been deleted." and the icon remains active/enabled.
The problem is that I can't see my other job's notifications and that makes everything harder. All time clicking on it brings me to the same page and the icon remains always enabled.
I tried to logout and login again, some other basic stuff but it seems like it stucks in the site db or something.
What should I do ?