MQL5 website problem - updates in Job Icon Always turned ON

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I have this icon turned on all the time. When I click on it, it brings me to the page that states "Unfortunately, the job has been deleted." and the icon remains active/enabled.

The problem is that I can't see my other job's notifications and that makes everything harder. All time clicking on it brings me to the same page and the icon remains always enabled.

I tried to logout and login again, some other basic stuff but it seems like it stucks in the site db or something.

What should I do ?

 
After few hours and after I have wrote to Service Desk, the problem suddenly solved.
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