MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 34
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Quantitative approach to risk management: Applying VaR model to optimize multi-currency portfolio using Python and MetaTrader 5
Value at Risk (VaR) has become the cornerstone of my research into market risk. Years of practice in Forex have convinced me of the power of this instrument. VaR answers the question that torments every trader: how much can you lose in a day, week or month?
Feature Engineering With Python And MQL5 (Part IV): Candlestick Pattern Recognition With UMAP Regression
Finding custom currency pair patterns in Python using MetaTrader 5
High frequency arbitrage trading system in Python using MetaTrader 5
Let's sum it up. We have created a system that looks for arbitrage opportunities. Remember that the system does not solve all your financial problems.
We have sorted out backtesting. It works with time-based data, and even better, it allows us to see how our system would have worked in the past.
Economic forecasts: Exploring the Python potential
Economic forecasting is a rather complex and labor-intensive task. It allows us to analyze possible future movements using past data. By analyzing historical data and current economic indicators, we can speculate on where the economy might be heading. This is a pretty useful skill. With its help, we can make more informed decisions in business, investments, and economic policy.
We will develop this tool using Python and economic data from collecting information to creating predictive models. It will analyze and also make predictions for the future.
Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5
Building algorithmic trading systems in the MQL5 programming language has been made easier with Standard Libraries that come preloaded in MetaEditor. These modules (libraries) come with functions and variables that simplify the process of opening, validating, closing the trades, etc.
Without these dependencies, it becomes harder to write even a simple program, such as making a simple script for opening a buy position (trade).
Data Science and ML (Part 42): Forex Time series Forecasting using ARIMA in Python, Everything you need to Know
Time series forecasting is the process of using past data to predict future values in a sequence of data points. This sequence is typically ordered by time, hence the name time series.
Analyzing weather impact on currencies of agricultural countries using Python
Fast trading strategy tester in Python using Numba
When developing trading algorithms based on machine learning, it is important to correctly and quickly evaluate the results of their trading on history. If we take into account the rare use of the tester on large time intervals and with a small history depth, then the tester in Python is quite suitable. However, if the task involves multiple tests and high-frequency strategies, then an interpreted language may be too slow.
Let's say we are not satisfied with the execution speed of some scripts, but we do not want to give up our familiar Python development environment. This is where Numba comes to the rescue, allowing us to convert and compile native Python code into fast machine code on the fly. The execution speed of such a code becomes comparable to the execution speed of code in programming languages, such as C and FORTRAN.
While an attempt to implement a module, tool, framework, etc., from one language into another— in this case into MQL5, could produce a slightly different functionality and outcome(s) due to the distinct nature of programming languages, but having a similar syntax or experience might be sufficient to make product development in MQL5 easy and a fun experience for developers familiar with different languages. Not to mention, we might learn some valuable information in the process that could solidify our programming skills in general.
In this new article series, we will be implementing not every module from other languages, but every module practical in MQL5 from another language. For example, modules for mathematical calculations, data storage, data analysis, etc.
Starting with the sqlite3 module that comes built-in with Python programming language.