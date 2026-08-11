MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 31
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Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks
Data Science and ML (Part 28): Predicting Multiple Futures for EURUSD, Using AI
Multi-step forecasting is crucial in various domains, such as finance, weather prediction, supply chain management, and healthcare. For instance, in financial markets, investors need to forecast stock prices or exchange rates for several days, weeks, or even months ahead. In weather prediction, accurate forecasts for the upcoming days or weeks can help in planning and disaster management.This article assumes you have a basic understanding of machine learning and AI, ONNX, How to Use ONNX models in MQL5, Linear Regression, LightGBM, and Neural Networks.
Developing a robot in Python and MQL5 (Part 1): Data preprocessing
We will look at the development cycle of a trading robot: data collection, processing, sample expansion, feature engineering, model selection and training, creating a trading system via Python, and monitoring trades.
Working in Python has its own advantages: speed in the field of machine learning, as well as the ability to select and generate features. Exporting models to ONNX requires exactly the same feature generation logic as in Python, which is not easy. That is why I have selected online trading via Python.
MQL5 Integration: Python
Data Science and ML (Part 29): Essential Tips for Selecting the Best Forex Data for AI Training Purposes
With all the trading data and information such as indicators (there are more than 36 built-in indicators in MetaTrader 5), symbol pairs (there are more than 100 symbols) that can also be used as data for correlation strategies, there are also news which are valuable data for traders, etc. The point I'm trying to raise is that there is abundant information for traders to use in manual trading or when trying to build Artificial Intelligence models to help us make smart trading decisions in our trading robots.
Out of all the information we have at hand, there has to be some bad information (that is just common sense). Not all indicators, data, strategy, etc. are useful for a particular trading symbol, strategy, or situation. How do we determine the right information for trading and machine learning models for maximum efficiency and profitability? This is where feature selection comes into play.
If possible, add here https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/python_metatrader5 new function to get this news feed, headline and full text of the news from python
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm
Therefore, most successful traders have created strategies loosely based on only taking buy opportunities when trading the Boom 1000. Recall that the Boom 1000 could fall for 20 mins on the M1 chart, and retrace that entire movement in 1 candle! Therefore, given its overpowered bullish nature, successful traders look to use this to their advantage by attributing more weight to buy setups on the Boom 1000, than they would to a sell setup.
Applying Localized Feature Selection in Python and MQL5
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models
Data Science and ML(Part 30): The Power Couple for Predicting the Stock Market, Convolutional Neural Networks(CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks(RNNs)
In the previous articles, we have seen how powerful both Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) are and how they can be deployed to help beat the market by providing us with valuable trading signals.
In this one we are going to attempt combining two of the most powerful techniques CNN and RNN and observe their predictive impact in the stock market. But before that let us briefly understand what CNN and RNN are all about.