MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 31

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Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks

Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks

Members of our community are keen to integrate AI into their trading strategies, which requires tuning AI models for specific markets. Each AI model has adjustable parameters that significantly influence its performance; optimal settings for one market may not work for another. This article will show how to customize AI models to outperform default settings using optimization algorithms, specifically the Nelder-Mead algorithm. We'll apply this algorithm to fine-tune a deep neural network using data from the MetaTrader5 terminal and then export the optimized model in ONNX format for use in an Expert Advisor. For those unfamiliar with these concepts, we will provide detailed explanations throughout the article.
Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks
Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks
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Machine learning models come with various adjustable parameters. In this series of articles, we will explore how to customize your AI models to fit your specific market using the SciPy library.
 

Data Science and ML (Part 28): Predicting Multiple Futures for EURUSD, Using AI  

Data Science and ML (Part 28): Predicting Multiple Futures for EURUSD, Using AI

Multi-step forecasting is crucial in various domains, such as finance, weather prediction, supply chain management, and healthcare. For instance, in financial markets, investors need to forecast stock prices or exchange rates for several days, weeks, or even months ahead. In weather prediction, accurate forecasts for the upcoming days or weeks can help in planning and disaster management.

This article assumes you have a basic understanding of machine learning and AI, ONNX, How to Use ONNX models in MQL5, Linear Regression, LightGBM, and Neural Networks.
Data Science and ML (Part 28): Predicting Multiple Futures for EURUSD, Using AI
Data Science and ML (Part 28): Predicting Multiple Futures for EURUSD, Using AI
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It is a common practice for many Artificial Intelligence models to predict a single future value. However, in this article, we will delve into the powerful technique of using machine learning models to predict multiple future values. This approach, known as multistep forecasting, allows us to predict not only tomorrow's closing price but also the day after tomorrow's and beyond. By mastering multistep forecasting, traders and data scientists can gain deeper insights and make more informed decisions, significantly enhancing their predictive capabilities and strategic planning.
 

Developing a robot in Python and MQL5 (Part 1): Data preprocessing

We will look at the development cycle of a trading robot: data collection, processing, sample expansion, feature engineering, model selection and training, creating a trading system via Python, and monitoring trades.

Working in Python has its own advantages: speed in the field of machine learning, as well as the ability to select and generate features. Exporting models to ONNX requires exactly the same feature generation logic as in Python, which is not easy. That is why I have selected online trading via Python.

Developing a robot in Python and MQL5 (Part 1): Data preprocessing
Developing a robot in Python and MQL5 (Part 1): Data preprocessing
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Developing a trading robot based on machine learning: A detailed guide. The first article in the series deals with collecting and preparing data and features. The project is implemented using the Python programming language and libraries, as well as the MetaTrader 5 platform.
 

MQL5 Integration: Python

In this new article, I'm going to give you an ultimate introduction to an important tool that will add value to your programming skills. We'll look at Python Integration. When it comes to how this can be useful for us as developers it will depend on your objectives of software as Python is a high-level programming language that is easy to read, and it is simple as well. Python is a programming language that provides extensive libraries for areas such as data analysis, statistical computing, and machine learning. So, the integration of Python and MQL5 can provide better insights that can be helpful for financial market participants to improve their results through data processing and predictive analytics.
MQL5 Integration: Python
MQL5 Integration: Python
  • www.mql5.com
Python is a well-known and popular programming language with many features, especially in the fields of finance, data science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. Python is a powerful tool that can be useful in trading as well. MQL5 allows us to use this powerful language as an integration to get our objectives done effectively. In this article, we will share how we can use Python as an integration in MQL5 after learning some basic information about Python.
 

Data Science and ML (Part 29): Essential Tips for Selecting the Best Forex Data for AI Training Purposes 

Data Science and ML (Part 29): Essential Tips for Selecting the Best Forex Data for AI Training Purposes

With all the trading data and information such as indicators (there are more than 36 built-in indicators in MetaTrader 5), symbol pairs (there are more than 100 symbols) that can also be used as data for correlation strategies, there are also news which are valuable data for traders, etc. The point I'm trying to raise is that there is abundant information for traders to use in manual trading or when trying to build Artificial Intelligence models to help us make smart trading decisions in our trading robots.

Out of all the information we have at hand, there has to be some bad information (that is just common sense). Not all indicators, data, strategy, etc. are useful for a particular trading symbol, strategy, or situation. How do we determine the right information for trading and machine learning models for maximum efficiency and profitability? This is where feature selection comes into play.

Data Science and ML (Part 29): Essential Tips for Selecting the Best Forex Data for AI Training Purposes
Data Science and ML (Part 29): Essential Tips for Selecting the Best Forex Data for AI Training Purposes
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In this article, we dive deep into the crucial aspects of choosing the most relevant and high-quality Forex data to enhance the performance of AI models.
 

If possible, add here https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/python_metatrader5 new function to get this news feed, headline and full text of the news from python

Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 is designed for the development of high-performance trading applications in the financial markets and is unparalleled among other specialized...
 

Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm

Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm

We will analyze all of Deriv’s synthetic markets individually, starting with their best known synthetic market, the Boom 1000. The Boom 1000 is notorious for its volatile and unpredictable behavior. The market is characterized by slow, short and equally sized bear candles that are randomly followed by violent, skyscraper sized bull candles. The bull candles are especially challenging to mitigate because the ticks associated with the candle normally aren’t sent to the client terminal, meaning that all stop losses are breached with guaranteed slippage every time.

Therefore, most successful traders have created strategies loosely based on only taking buy opportunities when trading the Boom 1000. Recall that the Boom 1000 could fall for 20 mins on the M1 chart, and retrace that entire movement in 1 candle! Therefore, given its overpowered bullish nature, successful traders look to use this to their advantage by attributing more weight to buy setups on the Boom 1000, than they would to a sell setup.
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm
  • www.mql5.com
In this series of articles, we discuss how we can build Expert Advisors capable of autonomously adjusting themselves to dynamic market conditions. In today's article, we will attempt to tune a deep neural network to Deriv's synthetic markets.
 

Applying Localized Feature Selection in Python and MQL5

Applying Localized Feature Selection in Python and MQL5

In this article, we explore a feature selection algorithm introduced in the paper 'Local Feature Selection for Data Classification' by Narges Armanfard, James P. Reilly, and Majid Komeili. This method aims to identify predictive features that are often overlooked by traditional selection techniques due to their limited global utility. We will begin with a general overview of the algorithm, followed by its implementation in Python to create classifier models suitable for export to MetaTrader 5.
Applying Localized Feature Selection in Python and MQL5
Applying Localized Feature Selection in Python and MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores a feature selection algorithm introduced in the paper 'Local Feature Selection for Data Classification' by Narges Armanfard et al. The algorithm is implemented in Python to build binary classifier models that can be integrated with MetaTrader 5 applications for inference.
 

Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models

Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models

In this series of articles, we will discuss different ways of building trading applications capable of dynamically adjusting themselves to evolving market conditions. There are potentially infinite ways we can approach this problem but, it is unlikely that all possible solutions will be valid. Therefore, our goal today is to demonstrate and empirically analyze the merits and shortcomings of different possible solutions, to help you improve your trading strategies.
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models
  • www.mql5.com
Today, we will demonstrate how you can build AI-powered trading applications capable of learning from their own mistakes. We will demonstrate a technique known as stacking, whereby we use 2 models to make 1 prediction. The first model is typically a weaker learner, and the second model is typically a more powerful model that learns the residuals of our weaker learner. Our goal is to create an ensemble of models, to hopefully attain higher accuracy.
 

Data Science and ML(Part 30): The Power Couple for Predicting the Stock Market, Convolutional Neural Networks(CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks(RNNs)

Data Science and ML(Part 30): The Power Couple for Predicting the Stock Market, Convolutional Neural Networks(CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks(RNNs)

In the previous articles, we have seen how powerful both Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) are and how they can be deployed to help beat the market by providing us with valuable trading signals.

In this one we are going to attempt combining two of the most powerful techniques CNN and RNN and observe their predictive impact in the stock market. But before that let us briefly understand what CNN and RNN are all about.

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