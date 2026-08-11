MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 35
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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 31): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (I) — Manual Detection
Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 02): Building the REQUESTS Library, Inspired by Python
An ability to send HTTP requests to the web directly from MetaTrader 5 is one of the best things that's ever happened to the MQL5 programming language. With this ability, traders can communicate with their external websites, servers, trading apps, etc.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.19 03:58
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 32): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (II) — Detection Using Ta-Lib
Data Science and ML (Part 46): Stock Markets Forecasting Using N-BEATS in Python
N-BEATS (Neural Basis Expansion Analysis for Time Series) is a deep learning model specifically designed for time series forecasting. It provides a flexible framework for univariate and multivariate forecasting tasks.
It was introduced by researchers at Element AI (now part of ServiceNow) in 2019, with the paper N-BEATS: Neural basis expansion analysis for interpretable time series forecasting.
Developers at Element AI developed this model to challenge the dominance of classical statistical models like ARIMA and ETS in time series, while compromising the capabilities offered by classical machine learning models.
MetaTrader tick info access from MetaTrader services to python application using sockets
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 35): Training and Deploying Predictive Models
This article is organized as follows:
Python-MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Part 01): Trade Simulator
The MetaTrader5-Python package is a beneficial module that enables Python developers to develop their trading applications for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It grants developers access to the trading platform for receiving data, sending, and monitoring trades.
This module revolutionized the way we think of the MetaTrader 5 desktop application, it is not a one-dimensional app restricted to its native programming language for building trading robots known as MQL5. This trading application is flexible enough and capable of receiving trade commands from an external programming language apart from MQL5.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 36): Unlocking Direct Python Access to MetaTrader 5 Market Streams
Multi-module trading robot in Python and MQL5 (Part I): Creating basic architecture and first modules
Quantum computing and trading: A fresh approach to price forecasts