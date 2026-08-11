MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 33
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Hello, I found a bug: copy_rates_range returns the wrong data - it should return OHLC bar data, but it returns tick data. I didn't know where to report it.
I used a sample code from the reference book with other dates and instrument:
and the output is:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Ltd.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.4682
Выведем полученные данные как есть
(1704844800, 1.09291, 1.09291, 1.09262, 4607600487953426211, 6, 18, 0.)
(1704845100, 1.09284, 1.09285, 1.09237, 4607599271981526821, 19, 7, 0.)
(1704845400, 1.09263, 1.09284, 1.09263, 4607599587233500737, 15, 16, 0.)
(1704845700, 1.09257, 1.09288, 1.09257, 4607600487953426211, 8, 13, 0.)
(1704846000, 1.09283, 1.09287, 1.09283, 4607600532989422485, 64, 15, 0.)
(1704846300, 1.09285, 1.09286, 1.09265, 4607599992557467200, 17, 15, 0.)
(1704846600, 1.09273, 1.09286, 1.ТЬа09273, 4607600623061415032, 23, 19, 0.)
(1704846900, 1.09286, 1.09288, 1.09283, 4607600713133407580, 11, 17, 0.)
(1704847200, 1.09288, 1.09288, 1.09282, 4607600713133407580, 9, 13, 0.)
(1704847500, 1.09288, 1.09289, 1.09286, 4607600758169403853, 12, 11, 0.)
Выведем датафрейм с данными
time bid ask last volume time_msc flags volume_real
0 2024-01-10 00:00:00 1.09291 1.09291 1.09262 4607600487953426211 6 18 0.0
1 2024-01-10 00:05:00 1.09284 1.09285 1.09237 4607599271981526821 19 7 0.0
2 2024-01-10 00:10:00 1.09263 1.09284 1.09263 4607599587233500737 15 16 0.0
3 2024-01-10 00:15:00 1.09257 1.09288 1.09257 4607600487953426211 8 13 0.0
4 2024-01-10 00:20:00 1.09283 1.09287 1.09283 4607600532989422485 64 15 0.0
5 2024-01-10 00:25:00 1.09285 1.09286 1.09265 4607599992557467200 17 15 0.0
6 2024-01-10 00:30:00 1.09273 1.09286 1.09273 4607600623061415032 23 19 0.0
7 2024-01-10 00:35:00 1.09286 1.09288 1.09283 4607600713133407580 11 17 0.0
8 2024-01-10 00:40:00 1.09288 1.09288 1.09282 4607600713133407580 9 13 0.0
9 2024-01-10 00:45:00 1.09288 1.09289 1.09286 4607600758169403853 12 11 0.0
A was supposed to get a type of data like this:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29
Выведем полученные данные как есть
(1578614400, 109.513, 109.527, 109.505, 109.521, 43, 2, 0)
(1578614700, 109.521, 109.549, 109.518, 109.543, 215, 8, 0)
(1578615000, 109.543, 109.543, 109.466, 109.505, 98, 10, 0)
(1578615300, 109.504, 109.534, 109.502, 109.517, 155, 8, 0)
(1578615600, 109.517, 109.539, 109.513, 109.527, 71, 4, 0)
(1578615900, 109.526, 109.537, 109.484, 109.52, 106, 9, 0)
(1578616200, 109.52, 109.524, 109.508, 109.51, 205, 7, 0)
(1578616500, 109.51, 109.51, 109.491, 109.496, 44, 8, 0)
(1578616800, 109.496, 109.509, 109.487, 109.5, 85, 5, 0)
(1578617100, 109.5, 109.504, 109.487, 109.489, 82, 7, 0)
Выведем датафрейм с данными
time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume
0 2020-01-10 00:00:00 109.513 109.527 109.505 109.521 43 2 0
1 2020-01-10 00:05:00 109.521 109.549 109.518 109.543 215 8 0
2 2020-01-10 00:10:00 109.543 109.543 109.466 109.505 98 10 0
3 2020-01-10 00:15:00 109.504 109.534 109.502 109.517 155 8 0
4 2020-01-10 00:20:00 109.517 109.539 109.513 109.527 71 4 0
5 2020-01-10 00:25:00 109.526 109.537 109.484 109.520 106 9 0
6 2020-01-10 00:30:00 109.520 109.524 109.508 109.510 205 7 0
7 2020-01-10 00:35:00 109.510 109.510 109.491 109.496 44 8 0
8 2020-01-10 00:40:00 109.496 109.509 109.487 109.500 85 5 0
9 2020-01-10 00:45:00 109.500 109.504 109.487 109.489 82 7 0
I downgraded the MetaTrader5 library to version 5.0.4200 and it worked fine:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Ltd.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.4200
Выведем полученные данные как есть
(1704844800, 1.09291, 1.09291, 1.09262, 1.09283, 6, 18, 0)
(1704845100, 1.09284, 1.09285, 1.09237, 1.09256, 19, 7, 0)
(1704845400, 1.09263, 1.09284, 1.09263, 1.09263, 15, 16, 0)
(1704845700, 1.09257, 1.09288, 1.09257, 1.09283, 8, 13, 0)
(1704846000, 1.09283, 1.09287, 1.09283, 1.09284, 64, 15, 0)
(1704846300, 1.09285, 1.09286, 1.09265, 1.09272, 17, 15, 0)
(1704846600, 1.09273, 1.09286, 1.09273, 1.09286, 23, 19, 0)
(1704846900, 1.09286, 1.09288, 1.09283, 1.09288, 11, 17, 0)
(1704847200, 1.09288, 1.09288, 1.09282, 1.09288, 9, 13, 0)
(1704847500, 1.09288, 1.09289, 1.09286, 1.09289, 12, 11, 0)
Выведем датафрейм с данными
time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume
0 2024-01-10 00:00:00 1.09291 1.09291 1.09262 1.09283 6 18 0
1 2024-01-10 00:05:00 1.09284 1.09285 1.09237 1.09256 19 7 0
2 2024-01-10 00:10:00 1.09263 1.09284 1.09263 1.09263 15 16 0
3 2024-01-10 00:15:00 1.09257 1.09288 1.09257 1.09283 8 13 0
4 2024-01-10 00:20:00 1.09283 1.09287 1.09283 1.09284 64 15 0
5 2024-01-10 00:25:00 1.09285 1.09286 1.09265 1.09272 17 15 0
6 2024-01-10 00:30:00 1.09273 1.09286 1.09273 1.09286 23 19 0
7 2024-01-10 00:35:00 1.09286 1.09288 1.09283 1.09288 11 17 0
8 2024-01-10 00:40:00 1.09288 1.09288 1.09282 1.09288 9 13 0
9 2024-01-10 00:45:00 1.09288 1.09289 1.09286 1.09289 12 11 0
Same problem.
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Hi
Can some guide me if iCustom indicator data of MQL can be fetched in Python.
My efforts to search online for solution did not helped much.
Thanks in advance.
My attempts to find a solution on the internet did not help much.
Thank you in advance.
You can't use standard tools.
You can't use standard tools.
Hi Aleksey
So what is the alternative way or non standard tool?
Hello Alexei.
So what is the alternative way or non-standard tool?
The simplest one - you can save the indicator data to a csv file and read it later from the required language.
The simplest one - you can save the indicator data to a csv file and read it later from the required language.
Thanks a lot, I thought about this too :)