MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 27
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
And what, did you cut out Python from MT5?
MetaQuotes , 2023.02.20 17:36
MetaTrader 5.0.44 has been released with support for Python 3.11
You can update like this:
Hello traders,
I'm trying to get the SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME and SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME of a symbol from the python api.
But when using the symbol_info() function, thoses values are not returned, when it's stated in the doc that they should be returned:
symbol_info
Get data on the specified financial instrument.
symbol_info(
symbol // financial instrument name
)
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The function returns all data that can be obtained using SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoDouble and SymbolInfoString in one call.
When using MLQ5 code it's working just fine:
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) APPLE INC
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) Technology
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) Consumer Electronics
Here is the python code I'm using:
Returning:
SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, volume=0, volumehigh=0, volumelow=0, time=1678485585, digits=3, spread=20, spread_float=True, ticks_bookdepth=0, trade_calc_mode=2, trade_mode=4, start_time=0, expiration_time=0, trade_stops_level=10, trade_freeze_level=0, trade_exemode=2, swap_mode=5, swap_rollover3days=5, margin_hedged_use_leg=False, expiration_mode=15, filling_mode=3, order_mode=127, order_gtc_mode=0, option_mode=0, option_right=0, bid=148.58, bidhigh=150.94, bidlow=147.6, ask=148.6, askhigh=150.95, asklow=147.62, last=0.0, lasthigh=0.0, lastlow=0.0, volume_real=0.0, volumehigh_real=0.0, volumelow_real=0.0, option_strike=0.0, point=0.001, trade_tick_value=0.001, trade_tick_value_profit=0.001, trade_tick_value_loss=0.001, trade_tick_size=0.001, trade_contract_size=1.0, trade_accrued_interest=0.0, trade_face_value=0.0, trade_liquidity_rate=0.0, volume_min=0.01, volume_max=1600.0, volume_step=0.01, volume_limit=3800.0, swap_long=-6.326, swap_short=2.326, margin_initial=0.0, margin_maintenance=0.0, session_volume=0.0, session_turnover=0.0, session_interest=0.0, session_buy_orders_volume=0.0, session_sell_orders_volume=0.0, session_open=150.15, session_close=150.52, session_aw=0.0, session_price_settlement=0.0, session_price_limit_min=0.0, session_price_limit_max=0.0, margin_hedged=0.2, price_change=-1.2889, price_volatility=0.0, price_theoretical=0.0, price_greeks_delta=0.0, price_greeks_theta=0.0, price_greeks_gamma=0.0, price_greeks_vega=0.0, price_greeks_rho=0.0, price_greeks_omega=0.0, price_sensitivity=0.0, basis='', category='', currency_base='USD', currency_profit='USD', currency_margin='USD', bank='', description='APPLE INC', exchange='', formula='', isin='US0378331005', name='AAPL.US', page='', path='CFD USA Shares\\CFD USA Shares 5\\AAPL.US')
Is this a limitation of the metatrader python api, or I am missing something else ?
Hello traders,
I'm trying to get the SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME and SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME of a symbol from the python api.
But when using the symbol_info() function, thoses values are not returned, when it's stated in the doc that they should be returned:
When using MLQ5 code it's working just fine:
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) APPLE INC
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) Technology
Print(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol, SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME)); --> 2023.03.11 10:50:08.695 symbol_infoTST (AAPL.US,D1) Consumer Electronics
Here is the python code I'm using:
Returning:
Is this a limitation of the metatrader python api, or I am missing something else ?
It's a small bug, these symbol's properties were added after python API was created. I advised a MQ developer about it.
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