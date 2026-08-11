MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 37
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Python-MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Part 04): Tester 101
In previous articles of this series, we laid the groundwork for building a MetaTrader 5–like strategy tester from scratch. With the core structure in place, several critical components are still missing in our project.
To this stage, we are yet to process ticks and bars sequentially, we lack mechanisms for monitoring open orders and the simulated trading account, and we do not have performance metrics such as profit and loss, drawdown, win rate, risk–reward ratios, and detailed trade statistics in the simulator.
Python-MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Part 05): Multi-Symbols and Timeframes Strategy Tester
Quantitative Analysis of Trends: Collecting Statistics in Python
Quantitative trend analysis is an approach that transforms chaotic market movements into an orderly system of numbers and patterns. In a world where most traders rely on intuition and visual assessment of charts, mathematical analysis of trend movements provides an undeniable advantage. Instead of subjective feelings, you receive precise data: the average trend duration in days, its typical value in points, and characteristic patterns of development and completion.
It is this objectivity that makes quantitative analysis the cornerstone of professional trading. William Eckhardt, a famous trader, rightly noted that trading is not a field of psychology, but a field of statistics. When you know that uptrends on the EURUSD pair statistically last longer than downtrends, or that 70% of trends on GBPUSD end before reaching 200 points, this is not just information, but a specific guide to action.
CFTC Data Mining in Python and Building an AI Model
The proposed approach combines COT/TFF data and market quotes into a single Python model with automated trading via MetaTrader 5. This allows us to move from analysis to action without delays and human intervention.
Python + MetaTrader 5: Fast Research Framework for Data, Features, and Prototypes
In this article, we will show:
This will allow us to move from a research experiment to practical implementation in a trading system.
Beyond the Clock (Part 1): Building Activity and Imbalance Bars in Python and MQL5
Downloading International Monetary Fund Data Using Python
Detecting and Classifying Fractal Patterns Using Machine Learning
This article presents an original approach to identifying and classifying fractal patterns. The analysis will be conducted in Python, with the ability to export final models to the MetaTrader 5 terminal in ONNX format.
Feature Engineering for ML (Part 5): Microstructural Features in Python
Why MetaTrader 5 Is the Ideal Platform for AI Trading: MQL5 + Python + ONNX + AI Assistant in a Unified Algorithmic Trading Ecosystem