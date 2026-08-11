MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 25
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Hello all,
I'm new to MetaTrader and try to understand some basics in combination with Python and MT5.
I'm quite sure my questions have been answered multiple times in this forum, but would like to give a short introduction of my understanding and would love to get pointed to the right direction by you.
As far as I understood, the python support is given 'scripts' only.
Scripts are using an API to e.g. get historical data, additiopnal info ... and also place orders,
but they cannot be attached to an open chart as indicators and advisors can, right?
Indicators and advisors have to be written in mql5 an C++ like programming language, where the compiler is comming with the MetaEditor installation.
The MQL5 languange itself might provide whatever is needed to enable one creating 'indicators', 'advisors' and 'scripts', but I guess there is no big open source projects providing things like the C++ STL or streams, right?
I have read, that there is also a R support which I guess it will be limited to 'scripts' as it is for python, which is caused by the fact these languages are interpreted and cannot provide entry point like OnInti(), ...
In the past years I was buying end of day data using them in R and Python scripting, preprocessing them and creating models providing me predictions.
I understand now, that historical data I get get for free by using MT4/5, which is great, but I don not miss the time I did all the processing of data as I learned a lot ;)
What I would like to do now is, connect my python processing to MT5, use my models to predict the movement of symbols, and finaly trade binary options.
I have a broker enabling me trading binary options via MT5, also in a demo mode on a subset of the sysmbols.
Before starting trading using a python script, I would like to test the model by performing backtesting making use of the 'strategy tester'.
Unfortunately I'm not sure how to achieve this.
As far as I understood, the 'strategy tester' can be used only in combination with 'expert advisors', right?
This means, that
- an 'exp. advisor' needs to be bound to the same symbol as my python model
- the python script running in an endless loop publishes (based on a timer as OnTick() does not exists in its environment) predictions
- publishing needs to be doen through a communication channel like a socket
- the 'exp. advisor' decides based on the prediction received to trade (call or put) on a defined time scale
This brings up some things to consider
- the symbol of the prediction has to be checked by the advisor and compared with the chart it is running on
- the time scale of the prediction has to be the same as the one used in the chart
- a trade is just a trigger on call or put making use of a defined time span e.g. 15min, 2hour, 1day, ... It does not support stop loss or similar attributes which are normal on stock trading.
- it seems I need to start an Binary.ex5 tool to enable doing binary option trading in MT5, don't know what this is good for as when running it I get an error that my account is not supporting this, but this I need to clarify with the broker
It would be very helpfull if you can give me a hint if my thoughts are going to the right direction and point me to some information e.g. books covering the MT5 algo trading etc.
Is someone here making use of MT5 & python and trading binary options?
Regards
laiki
have an 'expert advisor' which will do the tr
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MetaQuotes, 2021.08.30 15:36
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hi to All
how can i iterate over this?
rates = mt5.copy_rates_range(index, mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5, utc_from, utc_to)
thanks
Hi to All
I'm newbie in mql5 and python.
The question is that how can i SOTRE time series information from metatrader5 to python as csv file?
Thanks in advance
Hi Manuel
Thanks for kindness. the time-span covered using Start and End was new for me and practical.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python Integration for Beginners
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.10.23 15:42MetaTrader 5 for Python 3.0.36 was released with Python 3.10 support
Hi there,
This is my first post in this group and I'm not sure it's the right place. If not please tell me where I can post.
I use MetaTrader5 python package dl from Pypi.
I downloaded ticks with copy_ticks_range() and in the result I have a field "flags" uint32.
On the 260 000 ticks I got I have 3 different values for this field: 4, 130 and 134.
In accordance to https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyticksfrom_py#tick_flag I have:
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_BID) #Bid price changed
2
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_ASK) # Ask price changed
4
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_LAST) #Last price changed
8
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_VOLUME) # Volume changed
16
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_BUY) # last Buy price changed
32
print(mt5.TICK_FLAG_SELL) # last Sell price changed
64
For 4, it seems ok with the few ticks I checked, but I can't find any reason for 130 and 134 (because the sum of all flags is inferior to 130) !
Also 130 + 4 is 134 ! But what could I do with this clue (if it's one)
Any info or idea ?
Thanks
Alex
EDIT:
Also in the documentation https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyticksfrom_py
At the end of the page, tick results are showing 134 for the flag value, so I think this is a MetaTrader 5 situation and not related my broker/account
No! Not even other EAs, Scripts, Indicators or Services or even MetaTrader itself can do that (unless you running in source Debug mode via MetaEditor).
Unlike Python, MQL is a compiled language. Only the external inputs are visible. All other variables have been compiled and reduced to executable code.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.14 08:18
The Main Study
The Article
Metatrader 5 Help
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The CodeBase
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The Forum
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The Blogs
Something to Read - Python for Finance: Analyze Big Financial Data - the blog post (the book)
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more to follow ..