MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
@Sergey Golubev can you please make the admin team aware that there is a bug-inducing typo in the docs?
Here is the page with the error.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyratesfrom_py
The typo is the timeframe for 1 month.
@Sergey Golubev can you please make the admin team aware that there is a bug-inducing typo in the docs?
Here is the page with the error.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyratesfrom_py
The typo is the timeframe for 1 month.
"to pocket" feature does not work for me so I am having the difficulties to copy post (copy with translation with the link to the original post)
from here to the Russian forum -
You can try to post on Russian Python thread here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/306688/page72
If not so let me know, and I will post on that thread using html feature (but it will take some time):
@ Сергей Голубев, не могли бы вы сообщить команде администратора, что в документах есть опечатка, приводящая к ошибкам ?
Вот страница с ошибкой.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyratesfrom_py
Опечатка является сроком на 1 месяц.
Yes, I reported to the key thread.
Post #717
@Sergey Golubev can you please make the admin team aware that there is a bug-inducing typo in the docs?
Here is the page with the error.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyratesfrom_py
The typo is the timeframe for 1 month.
You can't do much because the terminal blocks when it's downloading rate data from the trade server. Even if you use async, threading, multiprocessing, you still run into the issue of a blocked terminal on subsequent calls. You could spawn multiple processes connected to multiple terminals and use one worker to handle priority fast tasks and another to handle a queue of long running blocking requests.
Hi,
Could you please elaborator on how to do this "spawn multiple processes" ? I've been trying to achieve this by using multiprocessing and timeout in process.join(timeout=10), but that doesn't seem to work, the terminal gets stuck on updating a ticker and dosen't move on to the next. my code locks something like this:
Hi, Can anyone advise how to add account info after the datetime expiry in mql4 file
datetime expiry=D'2022.7.21 00:00';
//====================================================================================================================================================//
//OnInit function
//====================================================================================================================================================//
int OnInit()
{
//------------------------------------------------------
//Started information
ExpertName=WindowExpertName();
EASymbol=Symbol();
if(StringLen(EASymbol)>6) SymbolExtension=StringSubstr(EASymbol,6,0);
//------------------------------------------------------
Good day Coders
Please assist, I am having challenge when downloading TIMEFRAME_M1 in python. I can only download prices for TIMEFRAME_M5 going upwards.This started when I recently updated MT5. Please have a look at my code below.
Good day Coders
Please assist, I am having challenge when downloading TIMEFRAME_M1 in python. I can only download prices for TIMEFRAME_M5 going upwards.This started when I recently updated MT5. Please have a look at my code below.
Set "Max bars in chart" to Unlimited in Terminal:
Set "Max bars in chart" to Unlimited in Terminal:
I am an experienced database developer but a Python rookie.
System W10 on 64 bit.
I get some errors with the installation of the MT5 package, depite that I think I have done everything properly:
* downloaded Python 3.9
* checked the PATH option
* checked that PIP is up to date > "requirements up to date"
* upgraded SETUP and WHEELS
* added ...\Python39\scripts to PATH
* downloaded MetaTrader5-5.0.33-cp39-cp39-win_amd64.whl (122.0 kB)
* pip install MetaTrader5
Anyone? Your help is greatly appreciated!
Collecting MetaTrader5
Downloading MetaTrader5-5.0.33-cp39-cp39-win_amd64.whl (121 kB)
|████████████████████████████████| 121 kB 187 kB/s
Collecting numpy>=1.7
Downloading numpy-1.19.2.zip (7.3 MB)
|████████████████████████████████| 7.3 MB 47 kB/s
Installing build dependencies ... done
Getting requirements to build wheel ... done
Preparing wheel metadata ... error
ERROR: Command errored out with exit status 1:
command: 'c:\program files\python39\python.exe' 'c:\program files\python39\lib\site-packages\pip\_vendor\pep517\_in_process.py' prepare_metadata_for_build_wheel 'C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\tmpcvzk002c'
cwd: C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy
Complete output (200 lines):
Running from numpy source directory.
setup.py:470: UserWarning: Unrecognized setuptools command, proceeding with generating Cython sources and expanding templates
run_build = parse_setuppy_commands()
Processing numpy/random\_bounded_integers.pxd.in
Processing numpy/random\bit_generator.pyx
Processing numpy/random\mtrand.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_bounded_integers.pyx.in
Processing numpy/random\_common.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_generator.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_mt19937.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_pcg64.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_philox.pyx
Processing numpy/random\_sfc64.pyx
Cythonizing sources
blas_opt_info:
blas_mkl_info:
No module named 'numpy.distutils._msvccompiler' in numpy.distutils; trying from distutils
customize MSVCCompiler
libraries mkl_rt not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
blis_info:
libraries blis not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
openblas_info:
libraries openblas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
get_default_fcompiler: matching types: '['gnu', 'intelv', 'absoft', 'compaqv', 'intelev', 'gnu95', 'g95', 'intelvem', 'intelem', 'flang']'
customize GnuFCompiler
Could not locate executable g77
Could not locate executable f77
customize IntelVisualFCompiler
Could not locate executable ifort
Could not locate executable ifl
customize AbsoftFCompiler
Could not locate executable f90
customize CompaqVisualFCompiler
Could not locate executable DF
customize IntelItaniumVisualFCompiler
Could not locate executable efl
customize Gnu95FCompiler
Could not locate executable gfortran
Could not locate executable f95
customize G95FCompiler
Could not locate executable g95
customize IntelEM64VisualFCompiler
customize IntelEM64TFCompiler
Could not locate executable efort
Could not locate executable efc
customize PGroupFlangCompiler
Could not locate executable flang
don't know how to compile Fortran code on platform 'nt'
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_3_10_blas_threads_info:
Setting PTATLAS=ATLAS
libraries tatlas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_3_10_blas_info:
libraries satlas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_blas_threads_info:
Setting PTATLAS=ATLAS
libraries ptf77blas,ptcblas,atlas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_blas_info:
libraries f77blas,cblas,atlas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
accelerate_info:
NOT AVAILABLE
C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy\numpy\distutils\system_info.py:1914: UserWarning:
Optimized (vendor) Blas libraries are not found.
Falls back to netlib Blas library which has worse performance.
A better performance should be easily gained by switching
Blas library.
if self._calc_info(blas):
blas_info:
libraries blas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy\numpy\distutils\system_info.py:1914: UserWarning:
Blas (http://www.netlib.org/blas/) libraries not found.
Directories to search for the libraries can be specified in the
numpy/distutils/site.cfg file (section [blas]) or by setting
the BLAS environment variable.
if self._calc_info(blas):
blas_src_info:
NOT AVAILABLE
C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy\numpy\distutils\system_info.py:1914: UserWarning:
Blas (http://www.netlib.org/blas/) sources not found.
Directories to search for the sources can be specified in the
numpy/distutils/site.cfg file (section [blas_src]) or by setting
the BLAS_SRC environment variable.
if self._calc_info(blas):
NOT AVAILABLE
non-existing path in 'numpy\\distutils': 'site.cfg'
lapack_opt_info:
lapack_mkl_info:
libraries mkl_rt not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
openblas_lapack_info:
libraries openblas not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
openblas_clapack_info:
libraries openblas,lapack not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
flame_info:
libraries flame not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_3_10_threads_info:
Setting PTATLAS=ATLAS
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries tatlas,tatlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries lapack_atlas not found in C:\
libraries tatlas,tatlas not found in C:\
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
libraries tatlas,tatlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
<class 'numpy.distutils.system_info.atlas_3_10_threads_info'>
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_3_10_info:
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries satlas,satlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries lapack_atlas not found in C:\
libraries satlas,satlas not found in C:\
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
libraries satlas,satlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
<class 'numpy.distutils.system_info.atlas_3_10_info'>
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_threads_info:
Setting PTATLAS=ATLAS
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries ptf77blas,ptcblas,atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries lapack_atlas not found in C:\
libraries ptf77blas,ptcblas,atlas not found in C:\
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
libraries ptf77blas,ptcblas,atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
<class 'numpy.distutils.system_info.atlas_threads_info'>
NOT AVAILABLE
atlas_info:
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries f77blas,cblas,atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\lib
libraries lapack_atlas not found in C:\
libraries f77blas,cblas,atlas not found in C:\
libraries lapack_atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
libraries f77blas,cblas,atlas not found in c:\program files\python39\libs
<class 'numpy.distutils.system_info.atlas_info'>
NOT AVAILABLE
lapack_info:
libraries lapack not found in ['c:\\program files\\python39\\lib', 'C:\\', 'c:\\program files\\python39\\libs']
NOT AVAILABLE
C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy\numpy\distutils\system_info.py:1748: UserWarning:
Lapack (http://www.netlib.org/lapack/) libraries not found.
Directories to search for the libraries can be specified in the
numpy/distutils/site.cfg file (section [lapack]) or by setting
the LAPACK environment variable.
return getattr(self, '_calc_info_{}'.format(name))()
lapack_src_info:
NOT AVAILABLE
C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\pip-install-ja0mght_\numpy\numpy\distutils\system_info.py:1748: UserWarning:
Lapack (http://www.netlib.org/lapack/) sources not found.
Directories to search for the sources can be specified in the
numpy/distutils/site.cfg file (section [lapack_src]) or by setting
the LAPACK_SRC environment variable.
return getattr(self, '_calc_info_{}'.format(name))()
NOT AVAILABLE
numpy_linalg_lapack_lite:
FOUND:
language = c
define_macros = [('HAVE_BLAS_ILP64', None), ('BLAS_SYMBOL_SUFFIX', '64_')]
c:\program files\python39\lib\distutils\dist.py:274: UserWarning: Unknown distribution option: 'define_macros'
warnings.warn(msg)
running dist_info
running build_src
build_src
building py_modules sources
creating build
creating build\src.win-amd64-3.9
creating build\src.win-amd64-3.9\numpy
creating build\src.win-amd64-3.9\numpy\distutils
building library "npymath" sources
error: Microsoft Visual C++ 14.0 is required. Get it with "Build Tools for Visual Studio": https://visualstudio.microsoft.com/downloads/
----------------------------------------
ERROR: Command errored out with exit status 1: 'c:\program files\python39\python.exe' 'c:\program files\python39\lib\site-packages\pip\_vendor\pep517\_in_process.py' prepare_metadata_for_build_wheel 'C:\Users\Maurits\AppData\Local\Temp\tmpcvzk002c' Check the logs for full command output.