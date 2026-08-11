MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 26
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hiin MetaEditor create python script, choose import metatrader5. in a window with text "import MetaTrader5 as mt5" i press "compilation" and get an error: "ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'MetaTrader5'". so without writing a line of code i get an error
You should first install the package before you can use it in your code — Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
Installing the package from the command line:
I'm trying to install the package on a Mac and tried the commands
pip install MetaTrader5
python3 -m pip install "MetaTrader5"
and I get the errors
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
Is it because it's a Mac?
Hi, I'm trying to change the stop loss value and I'm receiving the following result:
OrderSendResult(retcode=10013, deal=0, order=0, volume=0.0, price=0.0, bid=0.0, ask=0.0, comment='Invalid request', request_id=0, retcode_external=0, request=TradeRequest(action=6, magic=0, order=0, symbol='', volume=0.0, price=0.0, stoplimit=0.0, sl=5461.5, tp=0.0, deviation=0, type=0, type_filling=0, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='', position=214787925, position_by=0))
My request is shown above:
request = {Can anyone help me?
'action': mt5.TRADE_ACTION_SLTP,
'position': ticket_operacao_compra_longa,
'sl': novo_stop_compra,
}
result = mt5.order_send(request)
I'm trying to install the package on a Mac and tried the commands
pip install MetaTrader5
python3 -m pip install "MetaTrader5"
and I get the errors
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
Is it because it's a Mac?
Download python version 3.10.0 then try installing metatrader5.
here the link: https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-3100/
after a longer pause i am trying to use MetaTrader5 in python:
i got the following error message:
i am using anaconda and updated my anaconda version
i also tried already pip install -U numpy
did not work
does anyone have an idea how to fix the problem?
thank you
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New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.02.26 00:03The documentation has changed. Here is the correct link: Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration