Can't login to OANDA

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I have set up a practice trade account with OANDA and can't find the server. Server is OANDA-v20 Practice-2 but it's not in MT4 (5?) I download MT4 but it says MT5 in version information. I don't know why. 

I don't want to use the OANDA MT4 client as it lacks signals I wish to use. 

Does anyone know how to get this to work?  <Deleted>Thank you

 

How to find the server and create an account (example with OANDA-v20 Practice-2) - 

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How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
Mt4 editor and custom indicators
Mt4 editor and custom indicators
  • 2018.10.15
  • www.mql5.com
I'm using some custom indicators but when I go to give the compilation command in MT4 Editor version 5...
 
petomai:

I have set up a practice trade account with OANDA and can't find the server. Server is OANDA-v20 Practice-2 but it's not in MT4 (5?) I download MT4 but it says MT5 in version information. I don't know why. 

I don't want to use the OANDA MT4 client as it lacks signals I wish to use. 

Does anyone know how to get this to work?  <Deleted>Thank you

If you are already having account (demo account in your case) so - right mouse click on "Accounts" - and - ..


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