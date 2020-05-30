Can't login to OANDA
How to find the server and create an account (example with OANDA-v20 Practice-2) -
----------------
How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
Mt4 editor and custom indicators
- 2018.10.15
- www.mql5.com
I'm using some custom indicators but when I go to give the compilation command in MT4 Editor version 5...
petomai:
I have set up a practice trade account with OANDA and can't find the server. Server is OANDA-v20 Practice-2 but it's not in MT4 (5?) I download MT4 but it says MT5 in version information. I don't know why.
I don't want to use the OANDA MT4 client as it lacks signals I wish to use.
Does anyone know how to get this to work? <Deleted>Thank you
If you are already having account (demo account in your case) so - right mouse click on "Accounts" - and - ..
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have set up a practice trade account with OANDA and can't find the server. Server is OANDA-v20 Practice-2 but it's not in MT4 (5?) I download MT4 but it says MT5 in version information. I don't know why.
I don't want to use the OANDA MT4 client as it lacks signals I wish to use.
Does anyone know how to get this to work? <Deleted>Thank you